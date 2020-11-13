Our favorite songs of the week (playlist): Run The Jewels, Rico Nasty, Teenage Fanclub & more
So much music comes out all the time, so starting today, we're turning our monthly playlist into a weekly playlist, to better keep track of all the songs we like as they come out. This week's playlist also includes songs from last week (which was a shorter week for new music due to the election). Subscribe to our playlist to stay updated, and find music from past weeks in our monthly archives. For more new music, browse our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups.
This week's playlist includes new music by Salaam Remi, Phoebe Bridgers, Anti-Flag, The Antlers, System Of A Down, Deftones, Rico Nasty, Django Django, Loyle Carter, KALI, Chilly Gonzales (ft. Feist & Jarvis Cocker), Teenage Fanclub, Tricky, Pa Salieu, Future & Lil Uzi Vert, Tribulation, Run The Jewels, Nubya Garcia (Makaya McCraven remix), and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Salaam Remi - No Peace (ft. Busta Rhymes, Mumu Fresh, Black Thought, Doug E. Fresh)
Black Wing - Is This Real Life, Jesus Christ
Anti-Flag Ft. DE'WAYNE, Marcia Richards, Jalise Della Gary, Tom Morello - A Dying Plea Vol. 1
Badge Époque Ensemble - Just Space For Light
Bent - Friends
Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto (Copycat Killer version)
Sibille Attar - Hurt Me
Annakarina - We Are Passing
Blunt Razors - Speeding
Rico Nasty - OHFR?
The Antlers - It Is What It Is
The Best of the Worst - Illusion of Choice
Grade 2 - Only Ones I Trust
42 Dugg - Free Woo
System Of A Down - Genocidal Humanoidz
Barry Gibb - Words of a Fool (ft. Jason Isbell)
Loyle Carner - Yesterday (prod. Madlib)
Django Django - Glowing in the Dark
KALI - Back to the Start
Chilly Gonzales ft Feist & Jarvis Cocker - Snow is Falling in Manhattan
Tricky ft. LOUISE - Doorway
Teenage Fanclub - Home
Pa Salieu - Block Boy
Kabaka Pyramid - Trample Dem
Seba Kaapstad - Free (ft. Georgia Anne Muldrow)
Amaarae - Jumping Ship (ft. Kojey Radical & Cruel Santino)
Davido - Tanana (ft. Tiwa Savage)
Blood From The Soul - Fang Tooth Claw
theMIND - Faux Desires (ft. Kari Faux)
Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin - Time Up (prod. Madlib)
Liam Bailey - She Hates This Life
World Be Free - One Time For Unity (ft. Chuck Ragan)
Future & Lil Uzi Vert - Marni On Me
Your Old Droog - Pravda (ft. El-P, Black Thought, Mach-Hommy, and Tha God Fahim)
Tribulation - Leviathans
Deftones - Passenger (ft. Maynard James Keenan) (Mike Shinoda Remix)
Run The Jewels - No Save Point
Nubya Garcia - Source (Makaya McCraven Remix)
Haviah Mighty - Atlantic
Fuming Mouth - Master of Extremity
Phony Ppl - On My Shit (ft. Joey Bada$$)
KOKOROKO - Baby Ayoola
Jhay Cortez - Kobe En LA