Our favorite songs of the week (playlist): Run The Jewels, Rico Nasty, Teenage Fanclub & more

So much music comes out all the time, so starting today, we're turning our monthly playlist into a weekly playlist, to better keep track of all the songs we like as they come out. This week's playlist also includes songs from last week (which was a shorter week for new music due to the election). Subscribe to our playlist to stay updated, and find music from past weeks in our monthly archives. For more new music, browse our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups.

This week's playlist includes new music by Salaam Remi, Phoebe Bridgers, Anti-Flag, The Antlers, System Of A Down, Deftones, Rico Nasty, Django Django, Loyle Carter, KALI, Chilly Gonzales (ft. Feist & Jarvis Cocker), Teenage Fanclub, Tricky, Pa Salieu, Future & Lil Uzi Vert, Tribulation, Run The Jewels, Nubya Garcia (Makaya McCraven remix), and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Salaam Remi - No Peace (ft. Busta Rhymes, Mumu Fresh, Black Thought, Doug E. Fresh)

Black Wing - Is This Real Life, Jesus Christ

Anti-Flag Ft. DE'WAYNE, Marcia Richards, Jalise Della Gary, Tom Morello - A Dying Plea Vol. 1

Badge Époque Ensemble - Just Space For Light

Bent - Friends

Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto (Copycat Killer version)

Sibille Attar - Hurt Me

Annakarina - We Are Passing

Blunt Razors - Speeding

Rico Nasty - OHFR?

The Antlers - It Is What It Is

The Best of the Worst - Illusion of Choice

Grade 2 - Only Ones I Trust

42 Dugg - Free Woo

System Of A Down - Genocidal Humanoidz

Barry Gibb - Words of a Fool (ft. Jason Isbell)

Loyle Carner - Yesterday (prod. Madlib)

Django Django - Glowing in the Dark

KALI - Back to the Start

Chilly Gonzales ft Feist & Jarvis Cocker - Snow is Falling in Manhattan

Tricky ft. LOUISE - Doorway

Teenage Fanclub - Home

Pa Salieu - Block Boy

Kabaka Pyramid - Trample Dem

Seba Kaapstad - Free (ft. Georgia Anne Muldrow)

Amaarae - Jumping Ship (ft. Kojey Radical & Cruel Santino)

Davido - Tanana (ft. Tiwa Savage)

Blood From The Soul - Fang Tooth Claw

theMIND - Faux Desires (ft. Kari Faux)

Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin - Time Up (prod. Madlib)

Liam Bailey - She Hates This Life

World Be Free - One Time For Unity (ft. Chuck Ragan)

Future & Lil Uzi Vert - Marni On Me

Your Old Droog - Pravda (ft. El-P, Black Thought, Mach-Hommy, and Tha God Fahim)

Tribulation - Leviathans

Deftones - Passenger (ft. Maynard James Keenan) (Mike Shinoda Remix)

Run The Jewels - No Save Point

Nubya Garcia - Source (Makaya McCraven Remix)

Haviah Mighty - Atlantic

Fuming Mouth - Master of Extremity

Phony Ppl - On My Shit (ft. Joey Bada$$)

KOKOROKO - Baby Ayoola

Jhay Cortez - Kobe En LA