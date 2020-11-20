Our favorite songs of the week (playlist): Tierra Whack, Megan Thee Stallion, King Gizzard & more
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Bill Callahan and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, slowthai, The Weather Station, Julien Baker, Megan Thee Stallion, Shygirl, Tierra Whack, Statik Selektah, The Sonder Bombs, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Cribs, Boldy James & Real Bad Man, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Bill Callahan & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - Deacon Blues ft. Bill MacKay
The Weather Station - Tried To Tell You
Liquid Death - Unnecessary and Unimpressive
Respire - To Our Dead Friends
Tierra Whack - Peppers and Onions
Hannah's Little Sister - Anywhere
slowthai - nhs
girl in red - two queens in a king sized bed
Dry Cleaning - Scratchcard Lanyard
Boldy James & Real Bad Man - Thousand Pills (ft. Stove God Cooks)
Clearbody - Too Far Gone
Willie The Kid & V Don - Mother of Pearls (ft. Eto)
Megan Thee Stallion - Freaky Girls (ft. SZA)
Shygirl - TWELVE
Blunt Razors - Under Ice (Kate Bush cover)
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
Fana Hues - snakes x elephants
Bad Operation - Kinda Together
Agent Sasco - Represent (ft. Chronixx)
Statik Selektah - Play Around (ft. Conway the Machine, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, Allan Kingdom, and Haile Supreme)
ria - Elimizden Alamazlar
The Sonder Bombs - The One About You
Julien Baker - A Dreamer's Holiday
Speed Stick - Knots (ft. Kelley Deal)
Lande Hekt - Undone
Kali Masi - The Stray
The Moore Family Band - Yelling Out of Tune
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Intrasport
The Cribs - Earl & Duke
Kelley Stoltz - Dodged a Bullet
Kirin J Callinan - You Are Going To Miss Me (When I Am Gone)