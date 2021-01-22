Our favorite songs of the week (playlist): Tomahawk, Cassandra Jenkins, Karen O. & more
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Smino, Amanda Shires, Tomahawk, TRZTN ft. Karen O, Adult Mom, Fontaines DC, CHAI, Goat Girl, Cassandra Jenkins, Billie Eilish, Rosalia, Kiwi Jr, Palberta, Bill Callahan, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, The Besnard Lakes, Lande Hekt, Jonsi, Arca, Asphyx, The Best of the Worst, R+R=NOW, Duke Deuce, Tindersticks and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Smino - MLK Dr
Amanda Shires - Our Problem (ft. Cyndi Lauper, Peaches, Linda Perry, Angie Stone, K. Flay, Valerie June, Lilly Hiatt, Morgane Stapleton, Nona Hendryx, Sheryl Crow)
Tomahawk - Business Casual
Snacking - Blacked Out On A Train
Alfa Mist - Run Outs
TRZTN - Hieroglyphs (ft. Karen O)
Adult Mom - Sober
Kali Masi - Trophy Deer
Fontaines DC - A Hero's Death (Soulwax remix)
CHAI - ACTION
Goat Girl - Babibaba
Cassandra Jenkins - Hard Drive
Mister Goblin - Six Flags America (ft. Sadie Dupuis)
Justin Courtney Pierre - Dying To Know
Billie Eilish & Rosalia - Lo Vas A Olvidar
Brodka & Scottibrains - Wrong Party
Kiwi Jr - Maid Marian's Toast
Palberta - Red Antz
Michael Beach - De Facto Blues
Bill Callahan, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy & Cory Hanson - Night Rider's Lament
The Besnard Lakes - Our Heads, Our Hearts On Fire Again
Dark Tea - Highway Mile
Lande Hekt - Going To Hell
Jonsi - Mold
Arca - Madre (ft. Oliver Coates)
Dark Time Sunshine - The Rite Kids (ft. R.A.P. Ferreira & Homeboy Sandman)
Asphyx - Molten Black Earth
The Best of the Worst - Better Medicine
R+R=NOW - How Much A Dollar Cost (Kendrick Lamar cover)
BRS Kash - Kash App (ft. Mulatto)
Duke Deuce - Soldiers Steppin
Tuns - My Memories
Olivia Kaplan - Wrong (ft. Buck Meek)
Tindersticks - Man Alone (Can’t Stop the Fadin’)