Our favorite songs of the week (playlist): Tomahawk, Cassandra Jenkins, Karen O. & more

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Smino, Amanda Shires, Tomahawk, TRZTN ft. Karen O, Adult Mom, Fontaines DC, CHAI, Goat Girl, Cassandra Jenkins, Billie Eilish, Rosalia, Kiwi Jr, Palberta, Bill Callahan, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, The Besnard Lakes, Lande Hekt, Jonsi, Arca, Asphyx, The Best of the Worst, R+R=NOW, Duke Deuce, Tindersticks and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Smino - MLK Dr

Amanda Shires - Our Problem (ft. Cyndi Lauper, Peaches, Linda Perry, Angie Stone, K. Flay, Valerie June, Lilly Hiatt, Morgane Stapleton, Nona Hendryx, Sheryl Crow)

Tomahawk - Business Casual

Snacking - Blacked Out On A Train

Alfa Mist - Run Outs

TRZTN - Hieroglyphs (ft. Karen O)

Adult Mom - Sober

Kali Masi - Trophy Deer

Fontaines DC - A Hero's Death (Soulwax remix)

CHAI - ACTION

Goat Girl - Babibaba

Cassandra Jenkins - Hard Drive

Mister Goblin - Six Flags America (ft. Sadie Dupuis)

Justin Courtney Pierre - Dying To Know

Billie Eilish & Rosalia - Lo Vas A Olvidar

Brodka & Scottibrains - Wrong Party

Kiwi Jr - Maid Marian's Toast

Palberta - Red Antz

Michael Beach - De Facto Blues

Bill Callahan, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy & Cory Hanson - Night Rider's Lament

The Besnard Lakes - Our Heads, Our Hearts On Fire Again

Dark Tea - Highway Mile

Lande Hekt - Going To Hell

Jonsi - Mold

Arca - Madre (ft. Oliver Coates)

Dark Time Sunshine - The Rite Kids (ft. R.A.P. Ferreira & Homeboy Sandman)

Asphyx - Molten Black Earth

The Best of the Worst - Better Medicine

R+R=NOW - How Much A Dollar Cost (Kendrick Lamar cover)

BRS Kash - Kash App (ft. Mulatto)

Duke Deuce - Soldiers Steppin

Tuns - My Memories

Olivia Kaplan - Wrong (ft. Buck Meek)

Tindersticks - Man Alone (Can’t Stop the Fadin’)