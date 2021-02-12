Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Syd, Cassandra Jenkins, Citizen, Leon Vynehall, For Your Health, Remember Sports, Calyx, Madi Diaz, Claud, Liz Phair, Django Django, Virginia Wing, Heligoland, Cherry Glazerr, Dry Cleaning, Anika Pyle, Dan Campbell, slowthai, Angel Du$t, Masego, Enforced, Flying Raccoon Suit, Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z, Hannah Jadagu, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Syd - Missing Out

Cassandra Jenkins - Crosshairs

Citizen - Blue Sunday

Leon Vynehall - Mothra

For Your Health - you're so united ninety-three, we're so flight one eighty

Remember Sports - Pinky Ring

Calyx - Pacific Light Wave

Madi Diaz - Man In Me

Claud - Guard Down

Liz Phair - Hey Lou

Thirdface - No Requiem for the Wicked

Closer - Landslide

Biitchseat - Anti-Depressed

Django Django - Waking Up (ft Charlotte Gainsbourg)

Virginia Wing - Moon Turns Tides

Rat Columns - No Stranger To Life

Heligoland - Palomino

Cheval Sombre - Curtain Grove

3D, Gang of Four - Where the Nightingale Sings (Redux)

La Femme - Le Jardin

Cherry Glazerr - Big Bang

Dry Cleaning - Strong Feelings

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - Hall of Death

Anika Pyle - Blame

Tigers Jaw - New Detroit

Dan Campbell - When I Face Into the Wind

slowthai - I Tried

Angel Du$t - Never Ending Game (Panda Bear Remix)

Masego - Somethin' Ain't Right (ft. JID & Rhapsody)

Incisions - Fuck the World

Oryx - Misery

Enforced - Curtain Fire

Flying Raccoon Suit - Hive Mind

The Best of the Worst - Sour Spot

Tape Girl - Shoveling (Myself Out of the Snow)

Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z - What It Feels Like

Hannah Jadagu - Think Too Much