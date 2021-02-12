Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Syd, Cassandra Jenkins, Citizen, Leon Vynehall, For Your Health, Remember Sports, Calyx, Madi Diaz, Claud, Liz Phair, Django Django, Virginia Wing, Heligoland, Cherry Glazerr, Dry Cleaning, Anika Pyle, Dan Campbell, slowthai, Angel Du$t, Masego, Enforced, Flying Raccoon Suit, Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z, Hannah Jadagu, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Syd - Missing Out
Cassandra Jenkins - Crosshairs
Citizen - Blue Sunday
Leon Vynehall - Mothra
For Your Health - you're so united ninety-three, we're so flight one eighty
Remember Sports - Pinky Ring
Calyx - Pacific Light Wave
Madi Diaz - Man In Me
Claud - Guard Down
Liz Phair - Hey Lou
Thirdface - No Requiem for the Wicked
Closer - Landslide
Biitchseat - Anti-Depressed
Django Django - Waking Up (ft Charlotte Gainsbourg)
Virginia Wing - Moon Turns Tides
Rat Columns - No Stranger To Life
Heligoland - Palomino
Cheval Sombre - Curtain Grove
3D, Gang of Four - Where the Nightingale Sings (Redux)
La Femme - Le Jardin
Cherry Glazerr - Big Bang
Dry Cleaning - Strong Feelings
Matt Sweeney & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - Hall of Death
Anika Pyle - Blame
Tigers Jaw - New Detroit
Dan Campbell - When I Face Into the Wind
slowthai - I Tried
Angel Du$t - Never Ending Game (Panda Bear Remix)
Masego - Somethin' Ain't Right (ft. JID & Rhapsody)
Incisions - Fuck the World
Oryx - Misery
Enforced - Curtain Fire
Flying Raccoon Suit - Hive Mind
The Best of the Worst - Sour Spot
Tape Girl - Shoveling (Myself Out of the Snow)
Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z - What It Feels Like
Hannah Jadagu - Think Too Much