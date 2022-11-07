Our Native Daughters (Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah, Leyla McCalla & Allison Russell) played Carnegie Hall (pics)

Our Native Daughters, aka Black women singer-songwriters and banjo players Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah, Leyla McCalla, and Allison Russell, released their debut album together, Songs of Our Native Daughters, in 2019, with a documentary about them following in 2021. The quartet, joined by Francesco Turrisi (keys and accordion), James Sypher (bass), and Jamie Dick (drums) played a sold out show at Carnegie Hall on Friday (11/4). Their two-part set included covers of Vera Hall's "Trouble So Hard" and Sister Rosetta Tharpe's "The Lonesome Road" in addition to songs from their album, and unsurprisingly, things got political at points. The women urged the audience to vote in the upcoming Midterm elections, especially with abortion access at stake. "Nobody should be forced into the role of parenthood against their will," Russell said.

Check out pictures from the show by Ellen Qbertplaya, including one of the setlist, below, along with an attendee-taken video clip.

Giddens has two more Carnegie Hall shows coming up, on January 24 (with Francesco Turrisi) and March 10 (with members of the Silkroad Ensemble and Pura Fé).