Ouri announces debut LP ‘Frame of a Fauna,’ hear two new singles

Montreal producer and multi-instrumentalist Ouri has announced her debut album, Frame of a Fauna, due out October 22. "Between fragmented souvenirs and sonic explorations, Frame of a Fauna navigates mutable identity, magnetism and initiating a sense of belonging in an eclectic sound," Ouri says. "Mixing classical, field recordings, and electronic and future trip-hop, this album provides a soundtrack to reflect your own shapes and space in this lifetime."

She's shared two new singles, instrumental track "Chains," which is accompanied by a video that she co-directed with Derek Branscombe, and "High & Choking, Pt. 1," a glitchy electronic track with smooth R&B vocals. Stream both below.

Ouri is playing two Canadian shows this fall, in Montreal and Quebec; see her upcoming dates below. She also released an album with Helena Deland as Hildegard earlier this year.

OURI - FRAME OF A FAUNA TRACKLIST

1. Ossature

2. The More I Feel

3. Two

4. Odd or God (ft. Mind Bath)

5. High & Choking Pt 1

6. Fear of Being Watched

7. Fonction Naturelle

8. Wrong Breed

9. Chains

10. En Mon Doux Sein

11. Shape of It

12. Too Fast No Pain (ft. mobilegirl)

13. Felicity (ft. Antony Carle)

14. Grip

OURI: 2021 TOUR

10/27 - Montreal, QC @ Phi Centre

11/11 - Quebec, QC @ Pantoum