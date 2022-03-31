Out of Service team with John Nolan for new song “What You See”

NJ/Philly emo band Out of Service make the kind of dark, soaring, ambitious emo that bands like Straylight Run and their peers made in the mid 2000s, so it's a perfect fit that they've teamed with Straylight Run/Taking Back Sunday's John Nolan for their new single "What You See." John's distinct scream-singing is mixed in with the band and fits perfectly.

"What You See" is the second single from Out of Service's upcoming album The Ground Beneath Me, due June 3 via Enjoy the Ride Records. First single "A Moment Trapped In Time" features another veteran emo guest, Emery. Watch the videos for both singles below.

This past weekend, Taking Back Sunday's debut album Tell All Your Friends turned 20 and we looked back on it for the occasion. Back in December, Straylight Run reunited.