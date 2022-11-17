Outbreak Fest 2023 initial lineup: Denzel Curry, Death Grips, Converge, Trapped Under Ice & more

UK hardcore-focused festival Outbreak Fest returns in 2023 from June 23-25 to Depot Mayfield in Manchester, and they've just revealed the initial lineup, which is shaping up to be one of their most genre-diverse lineups yet. Two of the headliners are hip hop -- Denzel Curry and Death Grips -- and Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, Wiki, and Lil Ugly Mane are on the lineup too. Converge are also one of the headliners, and there's one more TBA. Other acts playing include Code Orange, Loathe, Show Me The Body, Trapped Under Ice, Turnover, Candy, Fleshwater, GEL, High Vis, Jesus Piece, Koyo, One Step Closer, Scowl, Spy, Soul Glo, and Zulu (who are only playing the pre-show). More acts TBA. Tickets are on sale now.

