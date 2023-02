Outbreak Fest adds Bane, Militarie Gun, Defeater, Fury, Buggin & more

More artists have been announce for the UK's hardcore-focused Outbreak Fest, including co-headliners Bane, plus Militiare Gun, Defeater, Fury, Buggin, Narrow Head, Restraining Order, T.S. Warspit, and Pest Control.

They join previously announced headliners Converge, Death Grips, and Denzel Curry, as well as Code Orange, Loathe, Show Me The Body, Trapped Under Ice, Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, Wiki, Turnover, Candy, Gel, High Vis, Jesus Piece, One Step Closer, Scowl, Soul Glo, Zulu, Speed, Sunami, and more. Full lineup so far is listed below.

Outbreak Fest loading...

Outbreak Fest 2023 Lineup (more TBA)

DENZEL CURRY

DEATH GRIPS

BANE

CODE ORANGE

CONVERGE

EARL SWEATSHIRT

LOATHE

SHOW ME THE BODY

TRAPPED UNDER ICE

TURNOVER

BUGGIN

C4

CANDY

DEFEATER

FLESHWATER

FURY

GEL

HIGH VIS

JESUS PIECE

KOYO

LIL UGLY MANE

MIKE

MILITARIE GUN

NARROW HEAD

NO PRESSURE

ONE STEP CLOSER

PAIN OF TRUTH

PEST CONTROL

RESTRAINING ORDER

SCOWL

SOUL GLO

SPEED

SPY

SUNAMI

T.S. WARSPITE

WIKI

ZULU