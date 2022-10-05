Outburst share Power Trip cover to benefit Riley Gale Foundation

Power Trip covered NYHC legends Outburst back in 2019 for a tribute LP, and now Outburst have returned the favor. It's a rendition of "Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe)" that was recorded live earlier this year, and 100% of the proceeds from the song will go to the Riley Gale Foundation. The band says:

Thanks to the wonders of the internet, the legend of Power Trip covering our ‘Intro’ during their live shows began to grow. Twitter threads, message board postings and YouTube clips of ‘Intro’ indeed being played, sometimes multiple times in a set, only helped to stoke our curiosity. With their tour rolling through Brooklyn in August of 2015, we decided to form a welcome committee, take in the Power Trip experience, and say hello. The rest, as they say, is history.

We had the good fortune to join Power Trip in playing various live shows in 2018 and they graced us with another blazing cover, this time ‘When Things Go Wrong,’ for the Blackout! Records Outburst covers record Hot Shit Attitude in 2019. Then 2020 happened.

Fast forward to April 2022, where we found ourselves on a California tour with Terror, Mindforce, and Dead Heat. This recording of ‘Intro’ and our cover of ‘Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe)’ from the 1720 Warehouse in Los Angeles is our heartfelt way to return the respect to Power Trip while paying tribute to our dear friend Riley Gale. You’ll be able to hear the outpouring of love from the crowd, singing along to every word and even seizing the microphone. Thank you to 197Media for capturing these awesome live moments. Thank you, Power Trip. Riley Gale forever.