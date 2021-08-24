Outer Heaven release EP with covers of Repulsion, Morbid Angel, Death, Pig Destroyer & Mortician

COVID lockdown inspired several artists to do some projects they may not have otherwise done, and here's one from Pennsylvania death metal upstarts Outer Heaven, who have just released In Tribute..., an EP of five death metal and grindcore covers, four of which were originally released by their label Relapse Record, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. It includes covers of Repulsion's "Maggots In Your Coffin," Morbid Angel's "Word of Shit (The Promised Land)," Pig Destroyer's "Junkyard God," Mortician's "Drowned In Your Blood," and Death's "Secret Face," and it should come as no surprise that Outer Heaven do justice to these songs. The band says:

In the very uncertain and depressing times during the beginning of the pandemic, we wanted to find a way to keep ourselves occupied as a band. With shows falling to the wayside for the foreseeable future, we decided to push our efforts into celebrating our label, Relapse Records, in their 30th year. We scoured the timeless discography of the label and chose a handful of tracks that meant alot to us, and decided to record covers of them as an offering of tribute to the label and all the fans who have supported us all this time. We also recorded an extra 5th track from outside the RR discography that we just couldn’t resist including with this release. We hope this will do the job of holding everyone over as we complete work on our 2nd full length album! DEATH METAL FOREVER!

Stay tuned for more on that second full-length and stream In Tribute... below...