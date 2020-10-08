OutKast announce ‘Stankonia’ 20th anniversary reissue w/ Zack de La Rocha remix & more

OutKast's timeless classic Stankonia will turn 20 on Halloween, and in celebration of the anniversary, the album will get an expanded reissue with previously unreleased remixes by Rage Against the Machine's Zack de la Rocha, Cutmaster Swiff, and Beat Bullies. It comes out October 30 via This Is Certified, "Legacy Recordings' division for the celebration of Sony Music's Hip Hop and R&B catalog," on streaming services and as Vinyl Me, Please's record of the month. Via press release:

This Is Certified, Legacy Recordings' division for the celebration of Sony Music's Hip Hop and R&B catalog, is commemorating the 20th anniversary of Stankonia, OutKast's game-changing Hip Hop masterpiece, with a month-long October campaign leading up to the release of the album's newly certified RIAA platinum hit singles--"B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)," "Ms. Jackson" (3x platinum) and "So Fresh, So Clean"--in new bundles on all DSPs on Friday, October 30. Each song comes bundled with instrumental, A cappella and remixed versions in state-of-the-art 16 Bit sound.

Each of Stankonia's singles will be available for the first time in its own digital bundle, all-new to DSPs. The "B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)" bundle features three previously unreleased remixes: Cutmaster Swiff Remix, Zack de la Rocha (Rage Against The Machine) Remix and Beat Bullies Remix.

Stankonia, the album, will be available digitally in 24 Bit and 360 Reality Audio on October 30. The newly-expanded version presents the original album in its entirety plus six bonus tracks: the Mr. Drunk Remix of "Ms. Jackson," the Stankonia Remix of "So Fresh, So Clean" (featuring Snoop Dogg & Sleepy Brown), and the Zack de la Rocha Remix of "B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)" (previously unreleased) in addition to OutKast's A cappella renditions of those three songs.

Vinyl Me, Please, the "best damn record club out there," in association with SME/Certified/Legacy, will release a collectible 20th Anniversary 2LP edition of Stankonia pressed on 12" black and white galaxy vinyl. Stankonia will be available to VMP members as the club's "Record of the Month" for October 2020 and includes an exclusive art print.