Outkast giving ‘ATLiens’ a deluxe reissue for its 25th anniversary

Outkast's classic second album, 1996's ATLiens, is getting the deluxe reissue treatment for its 25th anniversary. ATLiens (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition), due out on August 27, features the original album, remixed in hi-res 24-bit sound, plus 14 previously unreleased instrumental tracks.

It will be available in different editions, including a limited edition four-LP pressing from Legacy Recordings; an exclusive bundle from Get On Down, featuring a four-LP set in a custom gatefold jacket with printed inner bags, pressed on black vinyl, with a glow in the dark big hole 45 featuring "Elevators" b/w "ATLiens" housed in a custom printed inner sleeve and miniature outer jacket mimicking the commercial 12" release; and a Vinyl Me, Please edition pressed to double neon green and blue galaxy vinyl, mastered at half speed and including an exclusive listening notes booklet.

Speaking out Outkast, the Dungeon, the Atlanta house where they got their start and recorded with Dungeon Family, was rented out on AirBnb earlier this month for three overnight stays.