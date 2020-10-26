OutKast release Zack de la Rocha remix of “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” (listen)

This Friday (10/30), OutKast will release an expanded 20th anniversary reissue of their classic 2000 album Stankonia on streaming services and as Vinyl Me, Please's record of the month. It's got a few bonus tracks, and perhaps the most anticipated one is the remix of "B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)" by Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha, which was originally released only to radio and never available commercially.

That remix is here now, and though Zack unfortunately doesn't rap on it, he did turn it into a heavy rap-rock song that's right up there with RATM's own material. "Zack added an extra layer of grunge to a masterpiece," Big Boi told Rolling Stone. "I’m a fan of the Rage sound so it was an honor to have them involved in a remix." Listen below.

Stankonia's singles are also being released in a digital bundle, and the "B.O.B." single also comes with Cutmaster Swiff and Beat Bullies remixes. The Zack de la Rocha remix is one of six bonus tracks on the expanded version of the album, including the Mr. Drunk Remix of "Ms. Jackson," the Stankonia Remix of "So Fresh, So Clean" (featuring Snoop Dogg & Sleepy Brown), and a cappella renditions of those three songs. More info at Vinyl Me, Please and in the trailer video below.

