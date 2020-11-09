OutKast vs A Tribe Called Quest Verzuz battle is on the way

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Instagram rap (and soul and reggae and more) battle series Verzuz -- where two artists put their hits up against each other -- has become one of the pandemic's most anticipated virtual music events, and Swizz just spilled the beans on a very exciting edititon: OutKast vs A Tribe Called Quest.

He leaked the info during an IG Live session with DJ Kid Capri, XXL points out. "We got Tribe Called Quest and OutKast," Swizz said. "I wasn't even supposed to say that. I might have just fucked that all up."

"We love them and we got patience," he continued. "So, whenever they ready we ready ’cause Verzuz is not just something for the pandemic. It's something for the culture, permanently. That's what I want people to understand. We got so many lined up, we ain't even start yet."

This news comes shortly after OutKast released the expanded 20th anniversary edition of their classic 2000 album Stankonia.

Previous Verzuz batttles have included DMX vs. Snoop Dogg, Fabolous vs. Jadakiss, 2 Chainz vs. Rick Ross, Nelly vs. Ludacris, Monica vs. Brandy, Eryakh Badu vs. Jill Scott, Bounty Killer vs. Beenie Man, Gladys Knight vs. Patti LaBelle, and more.

The next one will be T.I. vs. Jeezy on November 19 at 8 PM ET.

