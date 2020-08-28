Outside Lands 2020 announces streaming schedule (watch)

San Francisco festival Outside Lands is holding its virtual edition, Inside Lands, on Friday and Saturday (8/28 and 8/29) on Twitch. They've released the streaming schedule, which includes archival footage from previous years, as well as some new live videos, and begins at 7 PM ET (4 PM PT) both days.

Friday's stream includes archival footage from Alt-J, Major Lazer, Haim, Hamilton Leithauser, Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, Jack White, J. Cole, Gorillaz and more, and live appearances from Madeline Kenney, Hamilton Leithauser, Tycho, Puddles Pity Party and more.

Saturday's stream includes archival footage from Beach House, Disclosure, D'Angelo and the Vanguard, Elton John, Nathaniel Rateliff, Cage the Elephant, Kehlani, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, LCD Soundsystem and more, and live appearances from Nap Eyes, Hinds, Sharon Van Etten, Brittany Howard, Nathaniel Rateliff and more.

See the full schedules below, and watch both days on Twitch.