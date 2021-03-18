Outside Lands 2021 moves to Halloween weekend; full lineup announced

San Francisco's Outside Lands has announced its 2021 edition is being rescheduled for a little later in the year, now happening Halloween weekend (October 29-31) in Golden Gate Park. It was originally set for early August.

The 2021 lineup includes headliners Tame Impala, Lizzo and The Strokes, plus Tyler, the Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Young Thug, Kaytranada, Khruangbin, Nelly, Brittany Howard, Burna Boy, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Flo Milli, JPEGMAFIA, Moses Sumney, Yves Tumor, Bartees Strange and more. You can check out the full lineup below.

“We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands,” said Allen Scott, President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands, in a statement. “The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense COVID safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.”

Tickets are on sale now, and current ticket holders can request a refund through April 17. Details on COVID safety measures are here.

Outside Lands 2021 Lineup

Tame Impala

Lizzo

The Strokes

Tyler, the Creator

Vampire Weekend

J Balvin

Rüfüs Du Sol

Kehlani

Glass Animals**

ZHU

Young Thug

Kaytranada**

Khruangbin

Lord Huron**

Nelly

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Melanie Martinez

24kGoldn**

TroyBoi

Angel Olsen

SOFI TUKKER

EARTHGANG

Marc Rebillet

Sharon Van Etten

SG Lewis**

Flo Milli**

A R I Z O N A

JPEGMAFIA

DRAMA

Dr. Dog

Shiba San

Boy Pablo

Rico Nasty

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

070 Shake

Trevor Daniel

The Midnight

Moses Sumney

mxmtoon

Dijon

The HU

Yung Bae

Bakar

The Soul Rebels

Hinds

Caroline Polachek

Yves Tumor and Its Band

Crooked Colours

Scarypoolparty

J.Phlip

Marc E. Bassy

Julia Jacklin

Goth Babe

Remi Wolf

Cam

Neil Frances

Rexx Life Raj

Cannons**

Buscabulla**

JESSIA**

Resistance Revival Chorus

ODIE

Claud**

Q**

Sofía Valdés**

Bartees Strange**

Amy Allen**

Brijean**

Noga Erez

Madeline Kenney

Post Animal

Evann McIntosh

Nap Eyes

Neal Francis

Shilan**

**new additions to lineup