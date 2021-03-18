Outside Lands 2021 moves to Halloween weekend; full lineup announced
San Francisco's Outside Lands has announced its 2021 edition is being rescheduled for a little later in the year, now happening Halloween weekend (October 29-31) in Golden Gate Park. It was originally set for early August.
The 2021 lineup includes headliners Tame Impala, Lizzo and The Strokes, plus Tyler, the Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Young Thug, Kaytranada, Khruangbin, Nelly, Brittany Howard, Burna Boy, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Flo Milli, JPEGMAFIA, Moses Sumney, Yves Tumor, Bartees Strange and more. You can check out the full lineup below.
“We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands,” said Allen Scott, President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands, in a statement. “The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense COVID safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.”
Tickets are on sale now, and current ticket holders can request a refund through April 17. Details on COVID safety measures are here.
Outside Lands 2021 Lineup
Tame Impala
Lizzo
The Strokes
Tyler, the Creator
Vampire Weekend
J Balvin
Rüfüs Du Sol
Kehlani
Glass Animals**
ZHU
Young Thug
Kaytranada**
Khruangbin
Lord Huron**
Nelly
Brittany Howard
Burna Boy
Melanie Martinez
24kGoldn**
TroyBoi
Angel Olsen
SOFI TUKKER
EARTHGANG
Marc Rebillet
Sharon Van Etten
SG Lewis**
Flo Milli**
A R I Z O N A
JPEGMAFIA
DRAMA
Dr. Dog
Shiba San
Boy Pablo
Rico Nasty
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
070 Shake
Trevor Daniel
The Midnight
Moses Sumney
mxmtoon
Dijon
The HU
Yung Bae
Bakar
The Soul Rebels
Hinds
Caroline Polachek
Yves Tumor and Its Band
Crooked Colours
Scarypoolparty
J.Phlip
Marc E. Bassy
Julia Jacklin
Goth Babe
Remi Wolf
Cam
Neil Frances
Rexx Life Raj
Cannons**
Buscabulla**
JESSIA**
Resistance Revival Chorus
ODIE
Claud**
Q**
Sofía Valdés**
Bartees Strange**
Amy Allen**
Brijean**
Noga Erez
Madeline Kenney
Post Animal
Evann McIntosh
Nap Eyes
Neal Francis
Shilan**
**new additions to lineup