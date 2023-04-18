Outside Lands 2023 daily lineups announced

San Francisco festival Outside Lands has announced daily lineups for its 2023 edition that happens August 11-13 at Golden Gate Park.

Friday, August 11 is headlined by Kendrick Lamar, and also features Zedd, Janelle Monae, J.I.D., Interpol, Alex G, Claptone, Crumb, Samia, Yaya Bey, Nation of Language, and more.

Saturday, August 12 is headlined by Foo Fighters, and also on the bill are Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, Alvvays, Daniel Avery, TOPS, Wednesday, Sour Widows, and more.

Sunday, August 13 is headlined by ODESZA, and also features The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Yachty, Beabadoobee, Soccer Mommy, Holly Humberstone, Grace Ives and more.

Single Day Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 19 at 10 AM Pacific, and three day passes are still available. Check out the full daily lineups below.

OUTSIDE LANDS - 2023 DAILY LINEUPS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Kendrick Lamar

Zedd

Janelle Monáe

J.I.D

Interpol

WILLOW

aespa

Cuco

Alex G

Claptone

Monolink

DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal)

Raveena

BLOND:ISH

Becky Hill

Crumb

Justin Jay

Ethel Cain

The Dip

Samia

Disco Lines

La Doña

Yaya Bey

Nation of Language

Evan Giia

Matt Hansen

Westend

Nala

Miss Dre

Izzy Heltai

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Foo Fighters

Lana Del Rey

Maggie Rogers

FISHER

Father John Misty

Orville Peck

L’Impératrice

Nora En Pure

Alvvays

NIKI

Mariah the Scientist

Trixie Mattel

Daniel Avery

Lovejoy

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Jessie Murph

Zack Fox

Denis Sulta

Cobra Man

TOPS

Orion Sun

VNSSA

manila grey

Donny Benét

Eddie Zuko

Kim Ann Foxman

No Vacation

Wednesday

midwxst

Adi Oasis

EREZ

Sour Widows

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

ODESZA

The 1975

Megan Thee Stallion

Lil Yachty

Noah Kahan

Cigarettes After Sex

Tobe Nwigwe

Beabadoobee

Poolside

Soccer Mommy

ISOxo

Holly Humberstone

Âme b2b Trikk

WhoMadeWho

Joy Oladokun

Inhaler

Tinlicker

DOPE LEMON

Gabriels

The Jungle Giants

Mild Minds

Red Axes

Nanna

Coco & Breezy

Wild Child

UPSAHL

Pretty Sick

Grace Ives

Fake Fruit

Loverground

Venus & the Flytraps