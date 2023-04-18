Outside Lands 2023 daily lineups announced
San Francisco festival Outside Lands has announced daily lineups for its 2023 edition that happens August 11-13 at Golden Gate Park.
Friday, August 11 is headlined by Kendrick Lamar, and also features Zedd, Janelle Monae, J.I.D., Interpol, Alex G, Claptone, Crumb, Samia, Yaya Bey, Nation of Language, and more.
Saturday, August 12 is headlined by Foo Fighters, and also on the bill are Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, Alvvays, Daniel Avery, TOPS, Wednesday, Sour Widows, and more.
Sunday, August 13 is headlined by ODESZA, and also features The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Yachty, Beabadoobee, Soccer Mommy, Holly Humberstone, Grace Ives and more.
Single Day Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 19 at 10 AM Pacific, and three day passes are still available. Check out the full daily lineups below.
OUTSIDE LANDS - 2023 DAILY LINEUPS
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
Kendrick Lamar
Zedd
Janelle Monáe
J.I.D
Interpol
WILLOW
aespa
Cuco
Alex G
Claptone
Monolink
DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal)
Raveena
BLOND:ISH
Becky Hill
Crumb
Justin Jay
Ethel Cain
The Dip
Samia
Disco Lines
La Doña
Yaya Bey
Nation of Language
Evan Giia
Matt Hansen
Westend
Nala
Miss Dre
Izzy Heltai
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
Foo Fighters
Lana Del Rey
Maggie Rogers
FISHER
Father John Misty
Orville Peck
L’Impératrice
Nora En Pure
Alvvays
NIKI
Mariah the Scientist
Trixie Mattel
Daniel Avery
Lovejoy
Sama’ Abdulhadi
Jessie Murph
Zack Fox
Denis Sulta
Cobra Man
TOPS
Orion Sun
VNSSA
manila grey
Donny Benét
Eddie Zuko
Kim Ann Foxman
No Vacation
Wednesday
midwxst
Adi Oasis
EREZ
Sour Widows
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
ODESZA
The 1975
Megan Thee Stallion
Lil Yachty
Noah Kahan
Cigarettes After Sex
Tobe Nwigwe
Beabadoobee
Poolside
Soccer Mommy
ISOxo
Holly Humberstone
Âme b2b Trikk
WhoMadeWho
Joy Oladokun
Inhaler
Tinlicker
DOPE LEMON
Gabriels
The Jungle Giants
Mild Minds
Red Axes
Nanna
Coco & Breezy
Wild Child
UPSAHL
Pretty Sick
Grace Ives
Fake Fruit
Loverground
Venus & the Flytraps