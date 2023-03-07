Outside Lands 2023 lineup (Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, ODESZA, more)

San Francisco festival Outside Lands is celebrating 15 years in 2023, happening on August 11-13 in Golden Gate Park. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 8 at 10 AM PT.

Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and ODESZA headline the fest's 2023 edition, and the lineup also features Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Lil Yachty, Orville Peck, Interpol, Willow, beabadoobee, Alvvays, J.I.D., Father Johny Misty, Alex G, Soccer Mommy, Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal), Mariah the Scientist, Holly Humberstone, Joy Oladokun, Crumb, Ethel Cain, Samia, TOPS, Yaya Bey, Nation of Language, No Vacation, Grace Ives, Wednesday, Daniel Avery, and more. See it in full below.

OUTSIDE LANDS: 2023 LINEUP

Kendrick Lamar

Foo Fighters

ODESZA

Lana Del Rey

The 1975

Megan Thee Stallion

Zedd

Janelle Monáe

Maggie Rogers

FISHER

Lil Yachty

Noah Kahan

Cigarettes After Sex

J.I.D

Interpol

WILLOW

Father John Misty

Tobe Nwigwe

Orville Peck

aespa

Beabadoobee

L'Impératrice

Cuco

Nora En Pure

Poolside

Alvvays

NIKI

Alex G

Soccer Mommy

Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

Monolink

Raveena

Trixie Mattel

Mariah the Scientist

ISOxo

Holly Humberstone

Lovejoy

Becky Hill

Joy Oladokun

Jessie Murph

Inhaler

Crumb

DOPE LEMON

Gabriels

Ethel Cain

Zack Fox

Cobra Man

Samia

TOPS

Orion Sun

The Jungle Giants

Mild Minds

Yaya Bey

Nation of Language

Donny Benét

Evan Giia

Manila Grey

Nanna

The Dip

Eddie Zuko

Wild Child

No Vacation

Pretty Sick

Grace Ives

Westend

midwxst

Wednesday

UPSAHL

Izzy Heltai

Fake Fruit

Venus & The Flytraps

SOMA TENT:

Âme b2b Trikk

BLOND:ISH

Claptone

Coco & Breezy

Daniel Avery

Denis Sulta

Disco Lines

EREZ

Justin Jay

Kim Ann Foxman

Loverground

MISS DRE

Nala

Red Axes

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Tinlicker

VNSSA

WhoMadeWho