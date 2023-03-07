Outside Lands 2023 lineup (Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, ODESZA, more)
San Francisco festival Outside Lands is celebrating 15 years in 2023, happening on August 11-13 in Golden Gate Park. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 8 at 10 AM PT.
Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and ODESZA headline the fest's 2023 edition, and the lineup also features Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Lil Yachty, Orville Peck, Interpol, Willow, beabadoobee, Alvvays, J.I.D., Father Johny Misty, Alex G, Soccer Mommy, Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal), Mariah the Scientist, Holly Humberstone, Joy Oladokun, Crumb, Ethel Cain, Samia, TOPS, Yaya Bey, Nation of Language, No Vacation, Grace Ives, Wednesday, Daniel Avery, and more. See it in full below.
OUTSIDE LANDS: 2023 LINEUP
Kendrick Lamar
Foo Fighters
ODESZA
Lana Del Rey
The 1975
Megan Thee Stallion
Zedd
Janelle Monáe
Maggie Rogers
FISHER
Lil Yachty
Noah Kahan
Cigarettes After Sex
J.I.D
Interpol
WILLOW
Father John Misty
Tobe Nwigwe
Orville Peck
aespa
Beabadoobee
L'Impératrice
Cuco
Nora En Pure
Poolside
Alvvays
NIKI
Alex G
Soccer Mommy
Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)
Monolink
Raveena
Trixie Mattel
Mariah the Scientist
ISOxo
Holly Humberstone
Lovejoy
Becky Hill
Joy Oladokun
Jessie Murph
Inhaler
Crumb
DOPE LEMON
Gabriels
Ethel Cain
Zack Fox
Cobra Man
Samia
TOPS
Orion Sun
The Jungle Giants
Mild Minds
Yaya Bey
Nation of Language
Donny Benét
Evan Giia
Manila Grey
Nanna
The Dip
Eddie Zuko
Wild Child
No Vacation
Pretty Sick
Grace Ives
Westend
midwxst
Wednesday
UPSAHL
Izzy Heltai
Fake Fruit
Venus & The Flytraps
SOMA TENT:
Âme b2b Trikk
BLOND:ISH
Claptone
Coco & Breezy
Daniel Avery
Denis Sulta
Disco Lines
EREZ
Justin Jay
Kim Ann Foxman
Loverground
MISS DRE
Nala
Red Axes
Sama’ Abdulhadi
Tinlicker
VNSSA
WhoMadeWho