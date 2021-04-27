Outside Lands announces daily lineups & single day tickets
Outside Lands will be back this year, happening Halloween weekend (October 29-31) in Golden Gate Park, and they've just announced daily lineups.
On Friday (10/29) it's headliners The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, and Glass Animals, with Kaytranada, Earthgang, Sharon Van Etten, Bartees Strange, and more.
Saturday (10/30) features headliners Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Zhu, and Young Thug, with Lord Huron, Angel Olsen, Rico Nasty, Dr Dog, Julia Jacklin, and more.
Halloween (10/31) will feature headliners Tame Impala, J Balvin, Rufus Del Sol and Kehlani, along with Nelly, Brittany Howard, Burna Boy, Troyboi, Sofi Tucker, Caroline Polachek, Yves Tumor & Its Band, and more.
Single Day tickets for Outside Lands go on sale Thursday, April 29 at 10 AM Pacific. Head below for full daily lineups.
OUTSIDE LANDS - 2021 DAILY LINEUPS
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29
The Strokes
Tyler, the Creator
Glass Animals
Kaytranada
Khruangbin
EARTHGANG
Sharon Van Etten
SG Lewis
Flo Milli
JPEGMAFIA
DRAMA
070 Shake
Trevor Daniel
Moses Sumney
The HU
Yung Bae
The Soul Rebels
Crooked Colours
Buscabulla
Q
Sofía Valdés
Bartees Strange
Amy Allen
Noga Erez
Madeline Kenney
Shilan
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30
Lizzo
Vampire Weekend
ZHU
Young Thug
Lord Huron
Melanie Martinez
24kGoldn
Angel Olsen
Marc Rebillet
A R I Z O N A
Rico Nasty
Dr. Dog
Shiba San
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
The Midnight
Dijon
Bakar
Hinds
Julia Jacklin
Remi Wolf
Rexx Life Raj
JESSIA
Brijean
ODIE
Post Animal
Nap Eyes
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31
Tame Impala
J Balvin
Rüfüs Du Sol
Kehlani
Nelly
Brittany Howard
Burna Boy
TroyBoi
SOFI TUKKER
Boy Pablo
mxmtoon
Caroline Polachek
Yves Tumor and Its Band
Scarypoolparty
J.Phlip
Marc E. Bassy
Goth Babe
Cam
Neil Frances
Cannons
Resistance Revival Chorus
Claud
Evann McIntosh
Neal Francis