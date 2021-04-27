Outside Lands announces daily lineups & single day tickets

Outside Lands will be back this year, happening Halloween weekend (October 29-31) in Golden Gate Park, and they've just announced daily lineups.

On Friday (10/29) it's headliners The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, and Glass Animals, with Kaytranada, Earthgang, Sharon Van Etten, Bartees Strange, and more.

Saturday (10/30) features headliners Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Zhu, and Young Thug, with Lord Huron, Angel Olsen, Rico Nasty, Dr Dog, Julia Jacklin, and more.

Halloween (10/31) will feature headliners Tame Impala, J Balvin, Rufus Del Sol and Kehlani, along with Nelly, Brittany Howard, Burna Boy, Troyboi, Sofi Tucker, Caroline Polachek, Yves Tumor & Its Band, and more.

Single Day tickets for Outside Lands go on sale Thursday, April 29 at 10 AM Pacific. Head below for full daily lineups.

OUTSIDE LANDS - 2021 DAILY LINEUPS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29

The Strokes

Tyler, the Creator

Glass Animals

Kaytranada

Khruangbin

EARTHGANG

Sharon Van Etten

SG Lewis

Flo Milli

JPEGMAFIA

DRAMA

070 Shake

Trevor Daniel

Moses Sumney

The HU

Yung Bae

The Soul Rebels

Crooked Colours

Buscabulla

Q

Sofía Valdés

Bartees Strange

Amy Allen

Noga Erez

Madeline Kenney

Shilan

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30

Lizzo

Vampire Weekend

ZHU

Young Thug

Lord Huron

Melanie Martinez

24kGoldn

Angel Olsen

Marc Rebillet

A R I Z O N A

Rico Nasty

Dr. Dog

Shiba San

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

The Midnight

Dijon

Bakar

Hinds

Julia Jacklin

Remi Wolf

Rexx Life Raj

JESSIA

Brijean

ODIE

Post Animal

Nap Eyes

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31

Tame Impala

J Balvin

Rüfüs Du Sol

Kehlani

Nelly

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

TroyBoi

SOFI TUKKER

Boy Pablo

mxmtoon

Caroline Polachek

Yves Tumor and Its Band

Scarypoolparty

J.Phlip

Marc E. Bassy

Goth Babe

Cam

Neil Frances

Cannons

Resistance Revival Chorus

Claud

Evann McIntosh

Neal Francis