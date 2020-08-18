Outside Lands streaming virtual fest w/ LCD Soundsystem, Gorillaz, Jack White, more
Like almost every festival, San Francisco's Outside Lands is taking 2020 off due to coronavirus. They've announced a 2021 lineup, and they're also throwing a free, two-day virtual festival, "Inside Lands," streaming on August 28 and 29 on Twitch.
It'll feature archival footage from previous festivals as well as new performances, and the lineup includes LCD Soundsystem, Gorillaz, Alt-J, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Beach House, Brittany Howard, Cage the Elephant, D'Angelo and the Vanguard, Disclosure, Haim, Hamilton Leithauser, Hinds, J. Cole, Jack White, Kehlani, Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, Madeline Kenney, Major Lazer, Nap Eyes, Nathaniel Rateliff, Puddles Pity Party, Sharon Van Etten, Shiba San, Sofi Tukker, Tycho and more. See it in full below.
Inside Lands 2020 Lineup
Above & Beyond
alt-J
AMO AMO
Amy Allen
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Beach House
Bob Moses
Brittany Howard
Cage The Elephant
D’Angelo and The Vanguard
Disclosure
Drama
Evann McIntosh
Gorillaz
Gryffin
Haim
Hamilton Leithauser
Hinds
J. Cole
Jack White
Jon Armstrong
Katey Red
Kehlani
Khruangbin
LCD Soundsystem
Leon Bridges
Louis The Child
Lyrics Born
Madeline Kenney
Major Lazer
mxmtoon
Nap Eyes
Nathaniel Rateliff
ODIE
Poolside
Puddles Pity Party
Rexx Life Raj
Scarypoolparty
Sharon Van Etten
Shiba San
SOFI TUKKER
TOKiMONSTA
Tycho
Yung Bae
ZHU