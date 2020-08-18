Outside Lands streaming virtual fest w/ LCD Soundsystem, Gorillaz, Jack White, more

Like almost every festival, San Francisco's Outside Lands is taking 2020 off due to coronavirus. They've announced a 2021 lineup, and they're also throwing a free, two-day virtual festival, "Inside Lands," streaming on August 28 and 29 on Twitch.

It'll feature archival footage from previous festivals as well as new performances, and the lineup includes LCD Soundsystem, Gorillaz, Alt-J, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Beach House, Brittany Howard, Cage the Elephant, D'Angelo and the Vanguard, Disclosure, Haim, Hamilton Leithauser, Hinds, J. Cole, Jack White, Kehlani, Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, Madeline Kenney, Major Lazer, Nap Eyes, Nathaniel Rateliff, Puddles Pity Party, Sharon Van Etten, Shiba San, Sofi Tukker, Tycho and more. See it in full below.

Inside Lands 2020 Lineup

