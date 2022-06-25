Over 10,000 protested in NYC after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (pics, video)

Thousands took to the streets across the country on Friday (6/24) in protest of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. In NYC, over ten thousand people gathered in Washington Square Park, spilling onto the surrounding streets, while others met at Foley Square and other locations. The Washington Square Park group marched up to to Union Square, and some marched further north while politicians, including Governor Kathy Hochul and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Ortez, addressed protestors at Union Square.

"Because this is New York, New York is the birthplace the women's rights movement," Hochul said, ABC 7 reports. "New York had the right to abortion since 1970. And as the first woman governor of the state, I had a responsibility to be here. I'm showing up just to tell the people gathered here and all across this nation that we will not rest. We will not stop our fight will not stop marching, and will not stop exercising our right to change the leaders in government who do not support a woman's right to have reproductive freedom."

See pictures and video from Friday's protests in NYC below.

Musicians and comedians, including Phoebe Bridgers, Liz Phair, Tegan and Sara, NNAMDÏ, Kelly Lee Owens, Jack White, Anti-Flag, Sylvan Esso, Finneas, Pearl Jam, Tim Heidecker, Patton Oswalt, Brett Gurewitz of Bad Religion, The Mountain Goats, Jason Isbell, Aparna Nancherla, Los Campesinos!, Girlpool, Record Setter, Mick Jenkins, Superchunk, of Montreal, Garbage, Margo Price, Dave Hause, Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's, Maggie Rogers, Tomberlin, Deerhoof, Justin Vernon, Laura Jane Grace, Best Coast, Joy Oladokun, Cat Power, Bartees Strange, Taylor Swift, and more, have also spoken out against the Supreme Court's decision.