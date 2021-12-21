Overkill and Prong announce 2022 tour, including Palladium Times Square

NJ thrash metal vets Overkill and NYC groove metal vets Prong have announced that they're teaming up for a US tour in March 2022. It begins near the bands' hometowns with a Poughkeepsie show at The Chance on March 3, and it comes back for a NYC show on March 18 at the recently opened Palladium Times Square, the new name of the theater previously known as Playstation Theater, Best Buy Theater, Nokia Theater, and the Loews Astor Plaza movie theater. Ticket link TBA for that show, but tickets for The Chance show go on sale Wednesday (12/22) at 10 AM. All dates (including other NY/NJ area shows in New Haven, CT and Stroudsburg, PA) are listed below.

Blabbermouth points to an interview with Overkill bassist D.D. Verni on Misplaced Straws that sheds some light on the next Overkill album:

We're recording it right now. A good portion of it's done. It keeps getting moved, frankly, depending on the COVID situation, when we can tour. At first, we thought, 'What difference does it make whether we tour or not? Just put a record out.' And then we thought, 'We really wanna put out the music and then bring it to the people.' That's the fun. It's not just putting it out and just saying, 'There you go'; it's then being able to tour it and bring it and put it out there. So right now, we have a tour set for March here in the States, and then in April and May in Europe next year. The plan is to maybe have a record with that, with both those tours. So we have to kind of see how that goes with the touring part and with the record part. If the record's done, maybe that makes sense to do. But if they pull the tours from us again, maybe we delay a little bit more; maybe we don't at that point and we say, 'Okay, let's just move on.' I'm not a hundred percent sure. But for the most part, it's done. We're just kind of recording, putting finishing touches on it. I mean, it's gotta be mixed and all that, but we're working on the cover right now with our artist. So it's moving along.

Stay tuned for more on that.

Overkill / Prong -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 03 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

March 04 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

March 05 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels

March 06 - Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

March 07 - Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs

March 08 - Detroit, MI @ Harpo's

March 09 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere's

March 10 - Chicago, IL @ Concord

March 11 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

March 12 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

March 13 - Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues

March 14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

March 16 - Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

March 17 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

March 18 - New York, NY @ Palladium (Best Buy)

March 19 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater