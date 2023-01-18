Overmono announce debut album (listen to “Is U”), touring before Coachella

It's taken nearly a decade, but sibling dance duo Overmono (Tom and Ed Russell) have finally announced their debut album, Good Lies, which will be out May 12 via XL. “Across the last two years, we have spent so much time on the road, making music whenever we could," say Tom and Ed. "Moving around all the time was always really inspiring and got us experimenting a lot and having fun with how we created chords or chopped and pitched vocals. This album is really a letter of love to the journey so far and marks where we want to take things."

The album includes last year's "Walk Thru Water" and “So U Kno," and they've just shared new song "Is You," which is set to a skipping beat with throbbing sub bass and ghostly, soulful vocals. Check out the new video and last year's singles below.

Overmono are playing Coachella in April, and will play a few other dates in North America while here, including stops in Toronto, Montreal, NYC, and San Francisco. The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on April 8, and tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale Tuesday, January 24 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Overmono_Good Lies_4000x4000px loading...

Good Lies:

1. Feelings Plain

2. Arla Fearn

3. Good Lies

4. Walk Thru Water

5. Cold Blooded

6. Skulled

7. Sugarushhh

8. Calon

9. Is U

10. Vermonly

11. So U Kno

12. Calling Out

OVERMONO - 2023 TOUR DATES

March 5, 2023 Roam Festival - AUS

March 10, 2023 121 Festival - NZ

March 11, 2023 Golden Plains Festival - AUS

March 12, 2023 Pitch Music & Arts - AUS

March 16, 2023 Metro Theatre - Sydney, AUS

March 17, 2023 The Triffid - Brisbane, AUS

March 18, 2023 Northcote Theatre - Melbourne, AUS

April 6, 2023 Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

April 7, 2023 SAT - Montreal, QC

April 8, 2023 Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

April 13, 2023 1015 Folsom - San Francisco, CA

April 14, 2023 Coachella Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

April 21, 2023 Coachella Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA