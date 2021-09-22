Ovlov announce new album ‘Buds,’ share new song “Land of Steve-O”

Connecticut indie rockers Ovlov have announced their third album, Buds, due November 19 via Exploding In Sound (pre-order). The first single is "Land of Steve-O," which features backing vocals from Jordyn Blakely (who also plays in Ovlov singer Steve Harlett's band Stove, and as you might expect from Ovlov, there's a strong Dinosaur Jr vibe -- down to the fuzzed-out guitar solo -- but there's more to it than just idol worship. Steve says:

I wrote this song after I got in some stupid argument with my father in the car, and once we got home I decided to go for a walk but ended up walking for about 2 hours and stopping to sit on a bench at the police station in the center of Newtown, Ct, where my parents raised me and still live today. I texted my friend Steve-O who I had been hanging out with a lot at the time. Basically anytime I was feeling like I wanted to hang out with someone, whether I was in need of someone to confide in or just wanted to chill, Steve-O was always down. He’s been an extremely important and close friend of mine since we met in the 6th grade when basically we both wrote down that Papa Roach was our favorite band on a personality questionnaire our teacher wrote for us in order to more easily make friends with the weirdos from all the other elementary school. The song is basically just about how good a guy I think Steve-O is.

In addition to Jordyn Blakely, the album also features vocals from Dig Nitty's Erin McGrath and Ringo Deathstarr's Alex Gehring. Listen to the new song and view the full tracklist below...

Tracklist

1. Baby Shea

2. Eat More

3. Land of Steve-O

4. The Wishing Well

5. Strokes

6. Cheer Up, Chihiro!

7. Moron Pt. 2

8. Feel The Pain