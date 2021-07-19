Owen announces 2021 North American tour

Mike Kinsella released a new album as Owen, The Avalanche (one of our top punk and emo albums of the year), in 2020, and now he's announced his first in-person shows supporting it. "After having it all taken away from me for over a year, I realize just how much I’ve taken traveling, and playing in front of people, and spending time with old friends and complete strangers for granted, and I can’t wait to fully appreciate every aspect of it again," he says.

Kinsella hits the road for a North American tour starting in August, with dates in Hamden, NYC, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on August 25 at Bowery Ballroom (tickets), and the Los Angeles show is on September 22 at Moroccan Lounge (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM local time.

Meanwhile, Kinsella's gorgeous cover of The 1975's "Me," which was originally released on Bandcamp last year as part of Polyvinyl's Stay Home COVID benefit compilation, is now available on all streaming services, and you can hear it below.

A remix album of nine of The Avalanche's tracks by Jay Som, Thao Nguyen, NNAMDÏ, Now Now, Norman Brannon (Texas Is The Reason), Good Fuck (Tim Kinsella) and Hrishikesh Hirway, The Avalanche Remixes, came out last month, as well.

OWEN: 2021 TOUR

AUGUST 24 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

AUGUST 25 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

AUGUST 26 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music Cafe

AUGUST 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

AUGUST 28 - Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

SEPTEMBER 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

SEPTEMBER 23 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

SEPTEMBER 25 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium

SEPTEMBER 26 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

OCTOBER 14 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

OCTOBER 15 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

OCTOBER 16 - Quebec City, QC @ L’Anti Bar

NOVEMBER 05 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

NOVEMBER 11 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

NOVEMBER 12 - Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown

NOVEMBER 13 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

NOVEMBER 14 - Portland, OR @ The Old Church