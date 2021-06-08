Owen releases ‘The Avalanche’ remix LP ft Jay Som, Norman Brannon, NNAMDÏ, more

Last year Mike Kinsella released his latest Owen album The Avalanche (one of our top punk or emo albums of the year) and now he's shared a new remix album, featuring reworks of nine of its tracks. Jay Som, Thao Nguyen, NNAMDÏ, Now Now, Norman Brannon (Texas Is The Reason), Good Fuck (Tim Kinsella) and Hrishikesh Hirway all contributed to The Avalanche Remixes, and you can see the cover art and stream the album below.

"I’m so honored to have so many truly unique / creative voices spend time and critical thought deconstructing and then reconstructing these songs that I had lived with solely as my own for so long," Kinsella says. "I find myself marveling at the different production techniques, the minute details others chose to focus on, and overall, how much of everyone’s personality shines through each of their respective mixes. The outcome is much greater than the sum of its individual contributions - a collection of cohesive chaos."

Kinsella is also performing The Avalanche in full, via livestream, on July 7 at 9 PM ET. It'll be his first performance of the album, and the set will also feature accompaniment on strings. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

The Avalanche Remixes Tracklist:

1. A New Muse (Atiba Remix)

2. Dead For Days (Norman Brannon’s Slowcode Remix)

3. On With The Show (Hrishikesh Hirway Remix)

4. The Contours (Thao Remix)

5. I Should’ve Known (Sander van Dijck Remix)

6. Mom And Dead (Jay Som Remix)

7. Headphoned (Good Fuck Remix)

8. Wanting And Willing (NNAMDÏ Remix)

9. I Go, Ego (Now, Now Remix)