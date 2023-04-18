Oxbow announce new album ‘Love’s Holiday,’ share “1000 Hours”

Back in 2021, San Francisco noise rock vets Oxbow signed to Ipecac and said a new album called Love's Holiday was coming in 2022. 2022 came and went, but now Love's Holiday has been officially announced. It's due July 21 via Ipecac (pre-order), and it was co-produced by guitarist Niko Wenner and Joe Chiccarelli. The first single is the brooding, six-minute "1000 Hours," which features backing vocals by Roger Joseph Manning Jr. The artwork (above) was designed by Aaron Turner of Isis/Sumac/etc.

Vocalist Eugene Robinson says, "’1000 Hours’ for the OXBOW completist, 100 percent ties into our other song “1000,’ thematically in my mind. But filming the video, given that I just had surgery a few days before, felt very much like Mann’s ‘Death in Venice’ to me. You know where waiting to die never felt more beautiful, which really feels like the essence of love. Or at least one of them."

Niko adds, "’1000 Hours’ began life with the bright, extroverted feel you hear most, but inevitably the darker introspective mood of the coda and intro emerged. Both qualities are essential to Love’s Holiday. Roger, [video director] John [David Levy] and Joe all did extraordinary work to heighten these emotions."

Check it out:

Tracklist

1. Dead Ahead

2. Icy White & Crystalline

3. Lovely Murk

4. 1000 Hours

5. All Gone

6. The Night The Room Started Burning

7. “ “

8. Million Dollar Weekend

9. The Second Talk

10. Gunwale