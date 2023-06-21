Oxbow announce fall US tour, share “Dead Ahead”
San Francisco noise rock vets Oxbow have a new album on the way, Love's Holiday, and today they've released the opening track, "Dead Ahead." The song features driving drums and frenetic vocals, and comes with a music video directed by Chris Purdie. Vocalist Eugene Robinson says, “This may be the only video wherein we appear just as actors/characters and while the gaming scene recalls nothing if not Ingmar Bergman’s ‘The Seventh Seal,’ the lyric is pure OXBOW: ‘This god of love destroys and creates’…indubitably.” Watch the video below.
Oxbow have also announced a US tour, coming after their fall UK/EU run. Dates include a Brooklyn show on October 22 at Elsewhere, and tickets are on sale now. See all dates below.
Love's Holiday comes out July 21 via Ipecac.
Oxbow -- 2023 Tour Dates
September 1 Glasgow, UK Broadcast
September 2 Birmingham, UK Supersonic Festival
September 3 Leeds, UK Brudenell Social Club
September 4 Bristol, UK Exchange
September 5 London, UK Studio 9294
September 6 Kortrijk, BE Wilde Western
September 7 Brussels, BE Botanique
September 8 Nijmegen, NL Merleyn
September 9 Tetange, LU Human’s World Festival (free entry)
September 10 Bochum, DE Die Trompete
September 11 Vienna, AT Volkstheatre Rote Bar
September 12 Wroclaw, PL Liverpool
September 13 Warsaw, PL Hydrozagadka
September 14 Berlin, DE Roadrunners Paradise
September 15 Hamburg, DE Hafenklang
September 16 Aalborg, DK Lasher Fest
October 20 Philadelphia, PA PhilaMOCA
October 21 Portland, ME SPACE
October 22 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere
November 9 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
November 10 Los Angeles, CA Regent Theatre
November 11 Mesa, AZ Pub Rock