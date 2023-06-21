Oxbow announce fall US tour, share “Dead Ahead”

San Francisco noise rock vets Oxbow have a new album on the way, Love's Holiday, and today they've released the opening track, "Dead Ahead." The song features driving drums and frenetic vocals, and comes with a music video directed by Chris Purdie. Vocalist Eugene Robinson says, “This may be the only video wherein we appear just as actors/characters and while the gaming scene recalls nothing if not Ingmar Bergman’s ‘The Seventh Seal,’ the lyric is pure OXBOW: ‘This god of love destroys and creates’…indubitably.” Watch the video below.

Oxbow have also announced a US tour, coming after their fall UK/EU run. Dates include a Brooklyn show on October 22 at Elsewhere, and tickets are on sale now. See all dates below.

Love's Holiday comes out July 21 via Ipecac.

Oxbow 2023 tour loading...

Oxbow -- 2023 Tour Dates

September 1 Glasgow, UK Broadcast

September 2 Birmingham, UK Supersonic Festival

September 3 Leeds, UK Brudenell Social Club

September 4 Bristol, UK Exchange

September 5 London, UK Studio 9294

September 6 Kortrijk, BE Wilde Western

September 7 Brussels, BE Botanique

September 8 Nijmegen, NL Merleyn

September 9 Tetange, LU Human’s World Festival (free entry)

September 10 Bochum, DE Die Trompete

September 11 Vienna, AT Volkstheatre Rote Bar

September 12 Wroclaw, PL Liverpool

September 13 Warsaw, PL Hydrozagadka

September 14 Berlin, DE Roadrunners Paradise

September 15 Hamburg, DE Hafenklang

September 16 Aalborg, DK Lasher Fest

October 20 Philadelphia, PA PhilaMOCA

October 21 Portland, ME SPACE

October 22 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere

November 9 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

November 10 Los Angeles, CA Regent Theatre

November 11 Mesa, AZ Pub Rock