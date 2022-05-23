Ozuna announces ‘Ozutochi World Tour,’ playing Barclays Center

Puerto Rican Latin trap/reggaeton star Ozuna has been teasing a new album called Ozutochi, and while details on that are still scarce, he did just announce the 'Ozutochi World Tour,' with a US run going down this fall. Things kick off at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on September 30 and wrap up with a Miami show in December.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Wednesday, May 25 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Ozuna recently released the new single "G Wagon," which seems like it may appear on his upcoming album. Watch the video for that below.

attachment-Ozuna World Tour 2022 loading...

OZUNA - WORLD TOUR 2022 DATES

June 30, 2022 Seville, Spain

July 1, 2022 Milan, Italy

July 2, 2022 Paris, France

July 3, 2022 Zürich, Switzerland

July 4, 2022 Marbella, Spain

Jul 10, 2022 Breda, The Netherlands

July 14, 2022 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

Jul 15, 2022 Rimini, Italy

July 16, 2022 A Coruña, Spain

July 21, 2022 Rome, Italy

July 22, 2022 Valencia, Spain

July 24, 2022 Ibiza, Spain

July 26, 2022 Marbella, Spain

July 31, 2022 Ibiza, Spain

Sept 30, 2022 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Oct 2, 2022 Santander Arena, Reading, PA

Oct 6, 2022 TD Garden Boston, MA

Oct 9, 2022 Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL

Oct 14, 2022 Don Haskins Center, El Paso, TX

Oct 15, 2022 La Hacienda Event Center, Midland, TX

Oct 16, 2022 Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Oct 20, 2022 Sames Arena, Laredo, TX

Oct 21, 2022 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Oct 22, 2022 Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Oct 23, 2022 Payne Arena, Hidalgo, TX

Oct 27, 2022 Moody Center, Austin, TX

Oct 29, 2022 Footprint Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Oct 30, 2022 Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA

Nov 5, 2022 Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR

Nov 6, 2022 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Nov 10, 2022 Toyota Arena, Ontario, CA

Nov 11, 2022 MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas, NV

Nov 12, 2022 SAP Center, San Jose, CA

Nov 17, 2022 Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA

Nov 19, 2022 Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 23, 2022 Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA

Nov 26, 2022 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Dec 9, 2022 FTX Arena, Miami, FL