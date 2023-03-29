Ozzy, Metallica, AC/DC, Tool, Iron Maiden & more teasing new Goldenvoice fest, ‘Power Trip’

Goldenvoice is putting on a new hard rock and heavy metal festival called Power Trip (which seems like a reference to their 2016 classic rock fest Desert Trip, not the Texas crossover thrash band, who do not sound amused), and the lineup isn't out yet, but multiple bands have teased their appearances, including Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, and Tool, and there's a possibly-leaked flyer that lists Guns N' Roses as well. The fest is expected to go down October 6-8 at the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, CA--the same location as Desert Trip (and Coachella and Stagecoach). The full lineup will be revealed on Thursday (3/30). You can sign up for the festival's newsletter at powertrip.live.

For AC/DC, this follows their 2020 comeback album Power Up and would be their first-announced show in seven years.