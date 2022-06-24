Ozzy Osbourne announces new LP ft. Tony Iommi & Taylor Hawkins (exclusive vinyl & new single)

After teasing new music on social media, Ozzy Osbourne has officially announced a new album, Patient Number 9, due out September 9 via Epic. We've teamed up with him for an exclusive red, white & blue marble vinyl variant of the album, as well as a limited CD picture disc. There's also an option to get both the vinyl and the CD as a bundle. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mockup:

Patient Number 9 is Ozzy's thirteenth studio LP, the follow-up to 2020's Ordinary Man, and it was produced by Andrew Watt (who also worked with him on Ordinary Man). Zakk Wylde (on guitar), Metallica's Robert Trujillo (also a one-time Ozzy band member, on bass) and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith play on most of the album, and it also features a bunch of guest appearances, including Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, Jane's Addiction's Chris Chaney, and, for the first time on one of Ozzy's solo albums, his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.

"It was really great working with Tony," Ozzy says of the reunion. "He’s the riff master. No one can touch him in that respect. I only wish we had these songs for Black Sabbath’s 13 album."

The first single is the title track, and you can watch the accompanying video, directed by Todd McFarlane of Spawn fame, below. "The song is about a mental institution," Ozzy says. "Having someone like Jeff Beck play on my album is just incredible, a total honor. There’s no other guitar player that plays like him and his solo on ‘Patient Number 9’ is just jaw-dropping."

This isn't the first time McFarlane and Ozzy collaborated. There have been McFarlane-designed Ozzy action figures in the past. Those are now out of print, but BST-AXN recently launched a new one in the same vein.

Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 loading...

OZZY OSBOURNE - PATIENT NUMBER 9 TRACKLIST

1. Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck)

2. Immortal (feat. Mike McCready)

3. Parasite (feat. Zakk Wylde)

4. Mr. Darkness (feat. Zakk Wylde)

5. One of Those Days (feat. Eric Clapton)

6. A Thousand Shades (feat. Jeff Beck)

7. No Escape From Now (feat. Tony Iommi)

8 Nothing Feels Right (feat. Zakk Wylde)

9. Evil Shuffle (feat. Zakk Wylde)

10. Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi)

11. Dead and Gone

12. God Only Knows