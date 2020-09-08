Ozzy Osbourne Funko Pop on the way; watch new Ozzy documentary now

Ozzy Osbourne was made into a Funko Pop back in 2011, but the figure has been out of production for years, and fetches high prices on the secondhand market. If you missed out on it but still want a vinyl Ozzy for your collection, you're in luck; Funko has announced a new Ozzy figure, this one inspired by this year's Ordinary Man, his first album in ten years. The Ozzy Pop is exclusive to Hot Topic, although it's not listed for sale there yet, and an expected shipping date is also still TBA.

Meanwhile, A&E's new documentary, Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne, premiered on Monday (9/7). One of the incidents discussed in it is a time when Ozzy tried to kill his wife, Sharon Osbourne. "[It was] not exactly one of my greatest achievements," Ozzy said. "I felt the calmest I had ever felt in my life. I was just peaceful... All I remember is waking up in Amersham jail and I asked the cop, ‘Why am I here?’ And he says, ‘You want me to read your charge?’ So he read, ‘John Michael Osbourne, you have been arrested for attempted murder.'"

Sharon said she "didn't recognize" Ozzy on the night of the incident, "because of the drugs." "I had no idea who was sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn’t my husband," she said. "He goes to a stage where he gets that look in his eyes, the shutters were down and I just couldn’t get through to him. And he just said, 'We’ve come to a decision that you’ve got to die.' He was calm — very calm — then suddenly he lunged across at me and just dived on me and started to choke me. He got me down on the ground on top of me."

Sharon said she felt around on a table and found a panic button, which she pressed. "I just pressed it and the next thing I know, the cops were there," she said.

"Thank God the judge put him in treatment for six months," she continued. "I had time to really think about what he should do. I told him, ‘I don’t want the money...but if you do this again, either I am going to kill you or you are going to kill me. And do you want that for the kids?'"

The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne re-airs on A&E tonight at 7 PM Eastern/Pacific, and you can also watch it via on-demand though cable, as well as via A&E's website and streaming app (free with commercials). You can watch the trailer, where Ozzy talks about urinating on The Alamo in San Antonio, TX, which led to his arrest and being banned from the city (he's been allowed back since), below.

