Ozzy Osbourne pulls out of Power Trip festival

Ozzy Osbourne has pulled out of Power Trip, Goldenvoice's new hard rock and heavy metal festival scheduled for the Coachella grounds, Indio, CA's Empire Polo Club, on October 6-8. It was to have been his first show since he said his "touring days" have ended, and he's shared a statement, which reads, "As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October."

Ozzy continues:

My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.

Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.

The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed.

Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support.

I love you all and I will see you soon.