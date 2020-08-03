Ozzy Osbourne shares health update; his A&E documentary gets premiere date

As you may know, Ozzy Osbourne has been dealing with health issues for the past few years, and he gave an update on his health in an interview with Jenny McCarthy on SiriusXM this past weekend. "I'm not back to 100 percent. I'm about 75 percent there, but it's such a slow recovery," he said. "I've been in such a bad state with pain; I'm still having a lot of pain," he adds.

"There was a point I was convinced that I was dying," he continues. "I was in that much discomfort and pain and misery. I thought they were all hiding it from me. I remember saying to Sharon, 'You've gotta level with me. Is it worse than you're making it out?' She says, 'No.’"

"He thought we were hiding it from him," Sharon added.

You can watch video of the interview below. Ozzy will also be speaking on SiriusXM today (8/3) at noon ET on the Ozzy's Boneyard channel for a new episode of "Ozzy Speaks" with Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison.

In other news, Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne premieres on A&E on Labor Day (9/7) at 9 PM ET. It features exclusive interviews and archival footage, and traces his history from childhood to present. Watch the new sneak peek below.

Black Sabbath also recently launched pre-orders for a Black Lives Matter edition of their classic Master of Reality shirt, and 100% of net proceeds will benefit Black Lives Matter. Ozzy is also selling rare items and past tour merch from Sabbath, his solo career, and Ozzfest on the Ozzfest eBay page, and 10% of proceeds benefit the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.