Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne biopic announced

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will be subject of a new biopic coming from Sony Pictures and Polygram Entertainment, Variety reports. The untitled film will be scripted by Lee Hall, who also wrote the Elton John-based film Rocketman.

"Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together," said Sharon. "We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen."

The film is being produced by Sharon and her children Jack and Aimée Osbourne via their label Osbourne Media (which was also behind the Showtime documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne and A&E's Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne), alongside Michele Anthony and David Blackman on behalf of Polygram Entertainment. Andrea Giannetti is overseeing development for Sony.

Variety also points out that music from Black Sabbath and Ozzy's solo career will be featured in the film.

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne was recently added to YouTube in full. Watch: