P.E. (Pill + Eaters) announce new mixtape, playing shows (listen to “Branding Crisis”)

P.E., the NYC group featuring members of Pill and Eaters, will release NOPE Tapes Vol. 1 on February 3 via Wharf Cat. As the title suggests, this is the first in a series of tapes and was recorded live in Brooklyn last November. The recordings were entirely improvised, with music that ranges from ambient to noise to mutant disco. You can check out "Branding Crisis," an ethereal piece that opens the mixtape on a cloud of saxophone and trippy synths, below.

The group have a couple upcoming local shows: a mixtape release party at Windjammer on February 18 with Tiers La Familia (Jeff Tobias) and Gold Dime; and Alphaville on March 9 with Hubble and Situation Comedy.

NOPE Tapes Vol. 1

Branding Crisis

Rawdog Reality

Slow Children Playing

POMOLO/Post Modern Love

Let’s Get Ready to Rumble

Ho! Hey! Let’s Stay!

The Big No

P.E. - 2023 Dates

Feb 18 Mixtape Release @ Windjammer w/ Tiers La Familia (Jeff Tobias), Gold Dime

Mar 9 @ Alphaville w/ Hubble, Situation Comedy