P.E. [Pill + Eaters] prep new EP (stream a track), touring with Parquet Courts

P.E., the NYC collaborative group featuring Veronica Torres, Jonathan Campolo, and Ben Jaffe of Pill and Jonathan Schenke and Bob Jones of Eaters, are back with a new EP, titled The Reason for My Love, which will be out September 3 via Wharf Cat. The EP began life as song and sound sketches made by individual members, remotely, during the pandemic, and then they got together in February 2021 to take the dozens of ideas and song fragments and shape them into P.E. songs.

The first single is The Reason for My Love's title track, which opens with an intense blast of synths and sax before settling into a sultry, infectious, off-kilter groove. Says Veronica, "I know the reason for my love - through a gut reaction and an alchemical process. The loveliness of your head on my shoulder as we drive through the windswept countryside cinema of life. A creeping shadow, a reminder of our impermanence, only adds haste to the rapid beating of our hearts. I want to dance it. I want to wrap myself in it. I sleep better for it and love broader because of it." The song premieres in this post and you can listen below.

The EP also includes a Xiu Xiu remix and dub version of "The Reason for My Love" plus two other new songs. Preorder it now.

P.E. have a few dates with Parquet Courts later this year, including a sold-out show at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on August 14 with Public Practice, and then shows in Richmond, Baltimore and Lancaster, PA in October. P.E. will also play a record release show at Ridgewood's Trans Pecos on August 21 with Lily Konigsberg, Decor and DJ sets from Austin Brown (Parquet Courts) and Sam York (Public Practice). All dates are listed below.

The Reason For My Love EP Tracklist

1. The Reason For My Love

2. Shadow Side

3. Beauty Queen Boy

4. The Reason For My Love (Xiu Xiu Remix)

5. The Reason For My Love (Extended Dub)

P.E. - 2021 Tour Dates

8/14 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall w/ Public Practice & Parquet Courts

8/21 - Ridgewood, NY @ Trans Pecos w/ Lily Konigsberg

10/29 - Richmond, VA @ The National w/ Parquet Courts

10/30 - Balitimore, MD @ Otto Bar w/ Parquet Courts

10/31 - Lancaster, PA @ Tellus 360 w/ Parquet Courts