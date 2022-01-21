p.s.you’redead announce debut album ‘Sugar Rot,’ share lead single

Buffalo's self-proclaimed danceviolence band p.s.you'redead contributed to not one but two of the best splits of 2021 (one with Mikau, one with Kurama, Thotcrime, and The Queen Guillotined), and now they've finally announced their debut album. It's called Sugar Rot and due February 25 via Paper Wings, Chillwavve, and Salsa Verde Fanzine, and first single "The Mouth of Hell is Lit With Neon" is out now. As you can probably tell from the awesome single artwork (pictured above), this band sounds like they came straight out of the 2000s sasscore era, and they make it sound as fresh as current chaotic, sassy hardcore leaders like SeeYouSpaceCowboy and For Your Health. The song sounds like The Blood Brothers on a bad acid trip, and it goes even harder than that description sounds on paper. Listen and check out the album art below.

