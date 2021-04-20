PA emo mathcore band Kaonashi get even more chaotic on new single off just-announced LP

Pennsylvania self-proclaimed "emo mathcore" band Kaonashi have been dropping some great non-album singles lately, and now they've finally announced a new album, the followup and sequel to their 2018 concept EP Why Did You Do It?. It's called Dear Lemon House, You Ruined Me: Senior Year, and it arrives May 21 via Equal Vision/Unbeaten Records (pre-order). According to the announcement, the album continues the story of Jamie, the fictional character that Kaonashi created on Why Did You Do It?, and the video for lead single "An Evening of Moving Pictures With Scooter Corkle" (directed by The Number Twelve Looks Like You vocalist Jesse Korman) also tells the story of Jamie, alongside characters Morgan and Casey.

"When it came time to pick a single, I wanted to choose something that fully explained us as a band," vocalist Peter Rono said. "It’s a song about love and the doubt that comes with it. We wrote this song together and I think it really shows, it’s also my first time really singing outside of a chorus. This will be a lot of people’s first impression of Kaonashi and I couldn’t be more proud of it."

As Peter said, he really sings on this one, offering up an exciting blend of soaring clean vocals with the harsh screams Kaonashi were previously best known for. It's rooted in the chaotic, shapeshifting sounds of bands like Heavy Heavy Low Low, The Blood Brothers, the aforementioned Number 12 Looks Like You, etc... it's got some serious Myspace vibes but it sounds fresh, new, and exciting today. Watch the video and check out the album art and tracklist below.

This new video is one of several music videos that Jesse Korman has had a hand in lately, and he just spoke to us about the intersection between music and film in his life by making a list of 9 songs that define the movie they're used in.

Tracklist

1. T.A.Y.L.O.R.

2. Fuck Temple University

3. An Evening of Moving Pictures With Scooter Corkle

4. Market Street (Chardonnay, Diamonds, & Me)

5. Broad Street (Take Me Home)

6. The Counselor’s Office: A Present Example Of Past Procrastinations

7. Run Away Jay

8. A Recipe for a Meaningful Life

9. The Underdog I: Blue Pop

10. The Underdog II: Fight On The 40 Yard Line, What’s That In Kilometers?

11. The Underdog III: Exit Pt. IV (A Self Fulfilling Prophecy)

