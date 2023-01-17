PA metalcore band Sleepsculptor prep new LP (stream “An Equivalent Exchange”)

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania metalcore band Sleepsculptor will release Divine Recalibration, their second album overall but first with new vocalist Florent Curatola and first for Silent Pendulum Records (The Number 12 Looks Like You, Dr. Acula, etc), on April 28. The album was produced by Matt Guglielmo (SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Cryptodira, etc), and it finds the band channelling such influences as, in their words, "metallic/chaotic hardcore bands such as Converge, The Chariot, and The Armed, as well as some more rhythmic metal stuff like Meshuggah, Frontierer, and Ion Dissonance, and even some alternative/nu-metal like System of a Down and Slipknot." They add, "We really wanted to meld those realms together to make something that was a fresh take on sounds we all knew and loved. A lot of the time music in our realm will forego hooks in favor of flashy instruments or over-the-top vocals, but we wanted to keep that reigned in as much as we could and focus on the song and its staying power first."

They recently shared lead single "Venerate" and we're now premiering the album's second single, "An Equivalent Exchange," which guitarist Kuyler Massam tells us is Sleepsculptor's version of a "pop song," and also the song that sold them on Florent as their new vocalist:

"An Equivalent Exchange" was the first song I started writing for this album. It was half-finished and stuck in writing hell for a couple years until Jake and I randomly sat down with it one day when we were revisiting our unfinished demos. We ended up turning it into a “pop song” in the sense that it just follows your typical pop song formula, something we hadn’t consciously done before. Simplicity and catchiness were the focus on this one and it really ended up standing out because of that. We actually ended up using this song as one of two audition pieces for vocalists, and Flo’s ideas stood out head and shoulders above the competition. What you’re hearing here is what sold us on choosing him as our new singer.

Check it out:

Tracklist

1. Shattered Nerve

2. Panacea

3. Chrysalis

4. Second Sight

5. An Equivalent Exchange

6. Lavage De Cerveau

7. Venerate

8. Beyond The Veil

9. Rite Of Agony (ft. Chad Kapper)

10. Every Word Erased

11. Pry

12. Plaster Saint (ft. Cameron McBride)

13. Les Jumeaux

14. Symbiote Reborn

15. A Divine Recalibration