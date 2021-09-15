Pa Salieu releases new EP ‘Afrikan Rebel’ ft. Obongjayar & more (listen)

Coventry-via-Gambia rapper Pa Salieu recently followed last year's excellent Send Them To Coventry with a collaborative song with slowthai, and now he released a new three-song EP, Afrikan Rebel, including appearances by Obongjayar, Tay Iwar, and Zlatan. Pa says:

Fundamentally Afrikan Rebel is about being proud and loud about where you come from in. For me that is Africa. Growing up in the UK especially having spent my early years in Gambia wasn’t always easy being black and especially not black African with an African accent, but I have always been taught to be proud of who I am and have never shied away from that fact for better or for worse. I see the word ‘Rebel’ only in the most positive sense. Those figures through history that have fought against the odds to stand up for what they believe in have always intrigued and inspired me. ‘Rebel’ is a mindset that helps keep me strong and I hope I can encourage others to be vocal about their beliefs and stand up for what they feel is right. My Afrikan Rebel series is a movement which I hope can allow me to connect with others with a similar mindset and gives a platform for me to experiment with influences and inspirations from my culture and others from the great continent of Africa.

Stream all three tracks below...