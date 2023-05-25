Pabllo Vittar announces ‘Noitada’ world tour, shares “Cadeado” video
Brazilian drag queen and singer Pabllo Vittar has announced a headlining world tour supporting new album Noitada. Her South American run began earlier this month and continues through the summer, encompassing several festival appearances. She'll be in the UK and Europe starting in late August, and comes to North America in late September for shows along both coasts, including a stop at San Francisco's Portola Festival. Tickets are available now.
Pabllo comes to NYC on September 21 at Great Hall at Avant Gardner. All dates are listed along with her new video for "Cadeado," below.
Pabllo Vittar -- 2023 Tour Dates
05/11/23: Bogota, CO at Royal Center
05/13/23: Mexico City, MX at Tecate Emblema Festival
05/18/23: Santiago, CH at Teatro Coliseo
05/19/23: Montevideo, UY at Sala De Museo
05/20/23: Buenos Aires, AR at C Complejo Art Media
06/02/23: São Paulo, BZ at Festival Do Orgulho
06/08/23: Goiânia, BR at Inter Gyn Festival
06/09/23: Rio De Janeiro, BZ at Qualistage
06/10/23: São Paulo, BZ at Micareta Festival
06/23/23: Seattle, WA at Queer Pride Festival
07/12/23: Calgary, AB at Badlands Music Festival
07/15/23: Espírito Santo, BR at Vix
08/06/23: Vancouver, BC at Happy Land Festival
08/12/23: Ribeirão Preto, BZ at Marshmallow Festival
08/18/23: Amsterdam, NL at Paradiso
08/19/23: Berlin, GR at Astra Kulturhaus
08/22/23: Dublin, IR at Vicar Street
08/26/23: Manchester, UK at Manchester Pride Festival
08/27/23: London, UK at O2 Forum Ketish Town
08/28/23: Paris, FR at Élysée Montmartre
08/30/23: Barcelona, SP at Razzmatazz
08/31/23: Malaga, SP at Cala Mijas Festival
09/02/23: Lisbon, PG at Meo Kalorama Festival
09/10/23: São Paulo, BZ at The Town Festival
09/16/23: Orlando, FL at House of Blues
09/17/23: Atlanta, GA at Variety Playhouse
09/20/23: Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore
09/21/23: Brooklyn, NY at Avant Gardner
09/23/23: Boston, MA at House Of Blues
09/24/23: Montreal, QC at M Telus
09/25/23: Toronto, ON at History
09/27/23: Chicago, IL at Concord Music Hall
10/01/23: San Francisco, CA at Portola Festival
10/02/23: Los Angeles, CA at The Novo