Pabllo Vittar announces ‘Noitada’ world tour, shares “Cadeado” video

Brazilian drag queen and singer Pabllo Vittar has announced a headlining world tour supporting new album Noitada. Her South American run began earlier this month and continues through the summer, encompassing several festival appearances. She'll be in the UK and Europe starting in late August, and comes to North America in late September for shows along both coasts, including a stop at San Francisco's Portola Festival. Tickets are available now.

Pabllo comes to NYC on September 21 at Great Hall at Avant Gardner. All dates are listed along with her new video for "Cadeado," below.

Pabllo Vittar -- 2023 Tour Dates

05/11/23: Bogota, CO at Royal Center

05/13/23: Mexico City, MX at Tecate Emblema Festival

05/18/23: Santiago, CH at Teatro Coliseo

05/19/23: Montevideo, UY at Sala De Museo

05/20/23: Buenos Aires, AR at C Complejo Art Media

06/02/23: São Paulo, BZ at Festival Do Orgulho

06/08/23: Goiânia, BR at Inter Gyn Festival

06/09/23: Rio De Janeiro, BZ at Qualistage

06/10/23: São Paulo, BZ at Micareta Festival

06/23/23: Seattle, WA at Queer Pride Festival

07/12/23: Calgary, AB at Badlands Music Festival

07/15/23: Espírito Santo, BR at Vix

08/06/23: Vancouver, BC at Happy Land Festival

08/12/23: Ribeirão Preto, BZ at Marshmallow Festival

08/18/23: Amsterdam, NL at Paradiso

08/19/23: Berlin, GR at Astra Kulturhaus

08/22/23: Dublin, IR at Vicar Street

08/26/23: Manchester, UK at Manchester Pride Festival

08/27/23: London, UK at O2 Forum Ketish Town

08/28/23: Paris, FR at Élysée Montmartre

08/30/23: Barcelona, SP at Razzmatazz

08/31/23: Malaga, SP at Cala Mijas Festival

09/02/23: Lisbon, PG at Meo Kalorama Festival

09/10/23: São Paulo, BZ at The Town Festival

09/16/23: Orlando, FL at House of Blues

09/17/23: Atlanta, GA at Variety Playhouse

09/20/23: Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore

09/21/23: Brooklyn, NY at Avant Gardner

09/23/23: Boston, MA at House Of Blues

09/24/23: Montreal, QC at M Telus

09/25/23: Toronto, ON at History

09/27/23: Chicago, IL at Concord Music Hall

10/01/23: San Francisco, CA at Portola Festival

10/02/23: Los Angeles, CA at The Novo