Pabllo Vittar throwing virtual Halloween club night ft Christine & The Queens, Kelly Lee Owens, more

Brazilian drag superstar Pabllo Vittar is celebrating Halloween with a marathon 18-hour virtual club night. It streams on Twitch on October 31, from 8 AM ET until 2 AM ET (12 PM UTC - 6 AM UTC). Over six stages, each presented by different independent party promoters, it will feature performances from Kelly Lee Owens, Purity Ring, Romy of The xx, Alice Glass, Ela Minus, Kim Petras, Nina Kraviz, Maya Jane Coles, Christine and The Queens (whose performance streams from LA's Hollywood Forever Cemetery), Pabllo herself, and more. See the full schedule below.

Free registration is open now, and they'll also be raising money to support the National Independent Venue Association, NIVA.

"It’s an honor to help curate this event with IMVU and all of the incredible artists!," Pabllo says. "Let’s all get dressed up online for Halloween this year and help save our stages for when the world re-opens!"

Heaps Gay & Future Classic Stage:

8:00 AM ET: Flower Boy (Resident)

9:00 AM ET: Ela Minus

10:00 AM ET: Kelly Lee Owens

Kitty Su Stage:

11:00 AM ET: Likwid (Resident)

12:00 PM ET: Jayda G

1:00 PM ET: Kim Petras

He.She.They Stage:

2:00 PM ET: Wax Wings (Resident)

3:00 PM ET: Fecal Matter

4:00 PM ET: Nina Kraviz

111 Club Stage:

5:00 PM ET: Milian Dolla (Resident)

6:00 PM ET: Purity Ring

7:00 PM ET: Pabllo Vittar

Ceremonia Stage:

8:00 PM ET: Gvajardo (Resident)

9:00 PM ET: Romy

10:00 PM ET: Alice Glass

A Club Called Rhonda Stage From Hollywood Forever Cemetery:

11:00 PM ET: Goddollars, Paradise, & Newbody (Resident)

12:00 AM ET: Maya Jane Coles

1:00 AM ET: Christine and The Queens