Padma Lakshmi hosting virtual music & comedy fest in support of Fair Fight

Padma Lakshmi (of Top Chef, etc.) is no stranger to hosting comedy shows in Brooklyn and beyond, and her next one benefits the efforts of Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight nonprofit in the Georgia runoff elections. It streams today, Thursday, December 17, at 9 PM ET on YouTube.

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang host, and a stacked lineup, including Alicia Keys, Hasan Minhaj, Phoebe Robinson, Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Peretti, Mike Birbiglia, Roy Wood Jr., John Early, Patton Oswalt, Julio Torres, Andy Cohen, Aparna Nancherla, Wanda Sykes, Tiuss Burgess, Nikki Glaser, and Jo Firestone are set to appear. There will also be music performances from King Princess, Perfume Genius, Cautious Clay, Waxahatchee, Local Natives, Aloe Blacc, and Brittany Howard. See the lineup in full below.

Another virtual fest supporting Fair Fight, Save the Senate Festival, streams on Friday, December 18, with performances from Amanda Palmer, Ani DiFranco, Moses Sumney, Jim James, Neko Case, Tom Morello, Rufus Wainwright, Okkervil River, Hiss Golden Messenger, Anjimile, A.O. Gerber, Annie Hart of Au Revoir Simone, Bedouine, Buzzy Lee, Courtney Marie Andrews, Death Valley Girls, Faye Webster, Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore, John Vanderslice, Jolie Holland, Kimya Dawson, Lonnie Holley with Christopher Paul Stelling, Madeline Kenny, Madison Cunningham, Money Mark, Mountain Man, Muzz, Ohmme, Palehound, Resistance Revival Chorus, Sad13, Starcrawler, The Watkins Family Hour, William Tyler and more. Tickets are on sale now.