Pain of Truth’s debut LP ft. mems of TUI, Title Fight, Mindforce, Movielife, Madball, Incendiary, Vein, more

Long Island metallic hardcore band Pain of Truth have announced their first full-length album, Not Through Blood, due September 8 via DAZE. It features guest vocalists on every song (except the one instrumental track), including Freddy Cricien of Madball, Scott Vogel of Terror, Justice Tripp of Trapped Under Ice/Angel Du$t, Vinnie Caruana of The Movielife, Jay Peta of Mindforce, Brendan Garrone of Incendiary, Shane Moran of Title Fight/Bad Seed, Anthony Didio & Jon Lhaubouet of Vein.fm, Steve Buhl of 200 Stab Wounds, Austin Sparkman of Buried Dreams, Corin of Last Wishes, and Josiah Hoeflinger of Criminal Instinct. The LP follows their 2020 EP No Blame…Just Facts and their 2021 split with Age of Apocalypse.

We've got an exclusive transparent blue / yellow vinyl variant, limited to just 300 copies. Pre-order yours now and check out a mock-up of the LP:

Not Through Blood was recorded and mixed Andy Nelson, and it sounds super crisp and heavy, as you can hear on lead single "Actin' Up," a tough-as-fuck call to arms that features Steve Buhl of 200 Stab Wounds. Check it out below.

POT, Madball, Vein.fm, and 200 Stab Wounds also all play Code Orange's just-announced Code's World in Pittsburgh on September 30, alongside Gridiron, Wristmeetrazor, Hazing Over, and more.

All POT dates (including This Is Hardcore and Sound & Fury) are listed below.

Grab our vinyl variant here.

Tracklist

1. Lifeless On The Ground feat Anthony Didio and Jon Lhaubouet (vein.fm)

2. In Your Heart feat Scott Vogel (Terror)

3. Actin' Up feat Steve Buhl (200 Stab Wounds)

4. You and Me feat Freddy Cricien (Madball)

5. This Falls On You feat Shane Moran (Bad Seed / Title Fight)

6. Too Late feat Justice Tripp (Trapped Under Ice / Angel Du$t)

7. Pickin' at Scraps feat Jay Peta (Mindforce) and Austin Sparkman (Buried Dreams / Haywire)

8. Out Of Our Hands feat Vinnie Caruana (The Movielife / I Am The Avalanche)

9. Same Old Story (Instrumental)

10. Under My Skin feat Josiah Hoeflinger (Criminal Instinct)

11. Not Through Blood feat Brendan Garrone (Incendiary) and Corin (Last Wishes)

Pain of Truth -- 2023 Tour Dates

w/ No Pressure, Sunami, Restraining Order, C4

6/22 - London UK @ Oslo

6/23 - Manchester UK @ Outbreak Fest

6/24 - Ysselstein NL @ Jera On Air

6/25 - Hamburg DE @ Booze Cruise

6/26 - Karlsruhe DE @ Stadtmitte

6/27 - Zurich CH @ Dynamo

6/28 - Padova IT @ Sherwood Festival

6/29 - Milan IT @ Legend Club

6/30 - Munchen DE @ Desi

7/1 - Germany @ TBA

7/2 - Vienna AT @ Arena

7/3 - Budapest HU @ Durer Kert

7/4 - Warsaw PL @ Hydrozagadka

7/5 - Berlin DE @ Cassiopeia

7/6 - Erfurt DE @ Veb Kultur

7/7 - Dresden DE @ Chemiefabrik

7/8 - Mönchengladbach DE @ Projekt 42

7/9 - Ypres BE @ Ieper Fest

7/29 - 7/30 - Los Angeles CA @ Sound and Fury Fest

8/6 - Philadelphia PA @ This Is Hardcore Fest

8/30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Code's World