Painted Shrines (Woods, Skygreen Leopards) prep debut LP, share “Gone”

Painted Shrines is the duo of Jeremy Earl (Woods) and Glenn Donaldson (Skygreen Leopards who will release their debut album, Heaven and Holy, on March 5 via Woodsist. The pair had worked together on Woods' 2011 album, Sun & Shade, and they met up in 2018 in Northern California to work on songs together. Most of the record was made during a week-long session, with Jeff Moller (Papercuts) adding bass parts, and then the album was finished up during quarantine.

“It was a pleasure to work with Glenn on these songs and step away from my normal recording rituals into something more carefree, spontaneous and raw,” says Earl. “Nothing like throwing up a couple of mics and bashing out some songs with an old friend. Was great to let go and have Glenn man the controls. The result was something different than Woods. West Coast fog in New York City streets. A collaboration born from friendship and the search for the jingle jangle.”

The first single is the warm, melodic "Gone," which is sung by Earl. His falsetto brings an undeniable Woods-y quality, but Painted Shrines do indeed have their own vibe. Listen to that, and check out the album's artwork and tracklist, below.

Painted Shrines - Heaven and Holy

March 5, 2021 - Woodsist

1. Saturates the Eye

2. Panoramic

3. Gone

4. Painted Shrines

5. Not So Bad

6. Soft Wasp

7. Heaven and Holy

8. The BZC

9. Fool

10. Coast

11. Moon Will Rise

12. Pacem In Terris