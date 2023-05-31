Palehound pays homage to ‘The Sopranos’ in “My Evil” video, announces tour w/ Empath & alexalone

El Kempner's new album as Palehound, Eye On The Bat, is out in July, and they've shared the second single from it, "My Evil," which mixes delicate folk reminiscent of Elliott Smith with noisy guitar squals. "'My Evil' is about the extremely humbling experience of realizing that yes, you Are the asshole," they say. "I found myself acting in ways I was ashamed of, and realizing how capable I was of hurting somebody when I was trying so hard not to. Sometimes when you try so hard to be a 'good person' you’re actually swinging so far and recklessly that you make a full circle back to being a shithead. It can be very hard to forgive yourself, and this song is a portrait of that struggle for me."

The accompanying lyric video, by El and Richard Orofino, pays homage to The Sopranos, and you can watch it below. "The Sopranos is a show that's been constantly on loop in my life for the past few years," El says. "When I got the idea to make a video based on the intro credits of Tony driving through Jersey, I knew I had to do it with my friend Richard Orofino. He's possibly even a bigger Sopranos fan than I am and he did an incredible job mapping out a lot of the original locations from the show, including Tony's house that we see at the end of the video. This whole thing was super DIY, just me and Richard (and his camcorder) having the time of our lives and being embarrassing superfans. It's not exactly shot for shot of the original but, to brag for a sec, I'm truly amazed at how close we were able to get it."

Palehound also announced a fall tour supporting the new album, with US dates beginning in October and running through November. The first leg of shows is with Empath, and the second is with alexalone. See all dates below.

The second stop on the tour is in NYC, at Bowery Ballroom on October 19, with Empath. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local, with various presales happening now.

PALEHOUND: 2023 TOUR

10/17: Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon #

10/19: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

10/20: Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry #

10/21: Washington, DC @ Union Stage #

10/23: Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #

10/24: Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall #

10/25: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory #

10/26: Nashville, TN @ Blue Room @ Third Man #

10/28: Austin, TX @ TBA

10/29: Oklahoma City, OK @ Factory Obscura

11/01: Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge $

11/02: San Diego, CA @ Casbah $

11/03: Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room $

11/04: San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel $

11/06: Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s $

11/07: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios $

11/09: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court $

11/10: Denver, CO @ Globe Hall $

11/11: Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast $

11/14: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry $

11/15: Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon $

11/17: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle $

11/18: Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar $

# w/ Empath

$ w/ alexalone