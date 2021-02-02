Palehound shares new single, “How Long”

Palehound's first headlining tour (in support of their newest LP, Black Friday) was cut short amidst the pandemic this past spring, ushering in an air of uncertainty and wavering anxiety. With questions regarding how long this period might last, Palehound (Ellen Kempner) sat in isolation, and a brand new song called "How Long" was eventually born and has finally been released.

The guitar-driven tune begins sweetly, describing a tranquil summer's day, when it quickly turns into something else, with lyrics tinged with disbelief at the wild climate that surges outside of their direct line of sight. "How long ‘til a sweetness melts / How long til there rings a bell / That signals us / Return from hell?," they croon as the song fades.

"This is a true story about a day I had back in July, where a few friends came to meet us at a swimming hole," says Kempner. "At first, it was a blissful day which then took a sharp turn when a bunch of biblical omens came suddenly from nowhere, water snakes, dark storm clouds, hail. It felt very familiar, and seemed to mock us."

You can listen to "How Long" below.