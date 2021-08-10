Pallbearer playing two Saint Vitus shows with Heavy Temple, Somnuri, SOM & more

Pallbearer released one of 2020's best metal albums with Forgotten Days, which came out long after concerts were a thing of the past, but now they're gearing up to return to the stage with a double-header at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on October 28 & 29. Night one is with Philly psychedelic doomers Heavy Temple (who put a new album out this year) and Brooklyn sludgesters Somnuri (ditto), and night two is with post-metal supergroup SOM (members of Caspian, Junius, and Constants) and NYC Motorhead worshippers Overdose (members of Speedwolf, Mutilation Rites, and Pyrolatrous). Tickets are on sale now.

A few weeks ago, Pallbearer bassist Joe Rowland released the debut EP by his new gothy synthpop project with Pinkish Black's Daron Beck, Information_Age.

Videos/song streams of all the bands on the Vitus shows below...